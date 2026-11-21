Trading Royce Lewis gives the Minnesota Twins more freedom to build around the players they expect to start in 2027.

Trading Royce Lewis gives the Minnesota Twins more freedom to build around the players they expect to start in 2027. It opens a job on the right side of the infield and makes it easier to preserve designated hitter starts for several regulars.for right-hander Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza.

The next move on the position-player side will help determine how much Minnesota gains from that decision. Lewis hit .227/.287/.380 with 15 home runs in 125 games in 2026. He spent much of the second half at first base, where the Twins now have an opening to improve their everyday lineup. Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens.

Also read Dodgers acquire infielder Royce Lewis in trade with Twins

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Kody Clemens’ ability to play first and second gives general manager Jeremy Zoll two positions at which to pursue an addition. Signing an everyday first baseman would let Clemens continue at second. Adding a second baseman would allow Clemens to move across the diamond.

HisClemens hit .239/.298/.460 with 27 home runs in 2026. Minnesota can keep that power in the lineup while seeking an upgrade for the job Lewis occupied, with Lee and Culpepper continuing on the left side. Keeping Lewis and adding another starting infielder would have increased the competition for DH starts. Trading him gives Zoll a clearer path to add a hitter who can take a regular defensive assignment while Shelton distributes those DH opportunities elsewhere.

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Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Josh Bell’s departure for free agency had already created an opening at designated hitter. Friday’s decision to non-tender Trevor Larnach added more room, alongside Lewis’ exit. Those moves give Shelton more opportunities to use the position for players who also have jobs in the field.

Byron Buxton is an obvious candidate for that arrangement as he returns from right hip surgery. A DH start would keep his bat in the lineup while another outfielder handles center. Walker Jenkins gives Minnesota an option there, with Luke Keaschall, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Alan Roden also competing for outfield playing time. , he returns as the starting catcher, with Victor Caratini available to share the workload.

Shelton could start Caratini behind the plate and use Jeffers at DH when he wants both bats available. The younger outfielders would also gain another route to regular at-bats. Shelton could rotate a player through DH based on the opposing pitcher and the rest of that day’s lineup, giving him the three outfield spots and DH to distribute starts among that group. That flexibility puts more importance on the next infield addition.

Minnesota needs enough offense from its everyday first and second basemen to make the arrangement productive, particularly after parting with Lewis and Larnach. Lewis still has the chance to rediscover his earlier form in Los Angeles. For the Twins, the opportunity is to turn his former job into a stronger everyday position while keeping DH available to manage the rest of the lineup. Alvin Garcia is a Puerto Rico-born sportswriter and U.S. Army veteran.

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He has covered Major League Baseball since 2022, producing breaking news, game coverage, analysis, roster stories and player features for national and team-focused publications. His previous work has appeared at Heavy, The Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Yardbarker, and FanSided. Garcia brings a data-informed, fan-focused approach to his coverage.