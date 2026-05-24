How Royal Families are Redefining Traditional Style with Smart-Casual Fashion

The latest trend in royal fashion is shifting towards smart-casual style, as members of the royal families opt for more affordable and accessible pieces. Trainers are a particular favorite, with several royals sporting the same popular designs.

Members of the Royal Family are increasingly embracing smart-casual style , trading in high-end designer ensembles for more affordable and accessible pieces . Trainers , in particular, are a favorite among the royals, with several opting for the same popular designs.

One stand-out item is the gold Esplar trainers from Veja, which Princess of Wales Kate has worn at least ten times in public, showcasing the brand's versatile aesthetic. The trainers are currently reduced to £98, making it a great time to grab a pair. Other royals, such as Queen Camilla and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, favor trainers from brands like Eliot Zed and Freda Salvador, respectively.

Meanwhile, accessories are being used to elevate casual outfits, with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice spotted wearing Adidas Gazelle trainers and Gucci Ace trainers, respectively. The trend towards smart-casual style is making the royals feel more relatable and accessible to the average shopper





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Royal Families Smart-Casual Style Trainers Affordable Fashion Accessible Pieces High-End Designer Ensembles Princess Of Wales Princess Kate Queen Camilla Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice Gucci Adidas Eliot Zed Veja Freda Salvador}

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