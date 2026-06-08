How Rising Country Star Ella Langley and Tecovas Built Their ‘Organic’ Relationship, From Music Videos to Tour Sponsorship

Country star Ella Langley has an evolving relationship with western boot brand Tecovas, an official sponsor for The Dandelion Tour.

Among the awards Langley won at the ACM Awards were two for song of the year as the artist and songwriter behind the charttopper “Choosin Texas,” about a Tennessee woman lamenting her boyfriend falling for his Texas ex-girlfriend.

The Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country hit has a trending music video to accompany it, which features Luke Grimes, Ava Phillippe, Miranda Lambert and Kaitlin Butts — and eagle-eye viewers might have noticed a certainHow Lainey Wilson and Husband Devlin 'Duck' Hodges' Custom Wedding Day Cowboy Boots Came to BeClass in 2024 and developed “in the most organic way” from that point, explained Robyn Wedgeworth, vice president of public relations and partnerships at Tecovas. Before “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley wore the boots in the video for her song “You Look Like You Love Me,” and she’s showcased the brand for multiple onstage appearances, too.

The connection is only growing stronger as Tecovas is an official tour sponsor for Langley in 2026 — she just started traveling for “The Dandelion Tour,” named for her sophomore “Dandelion” album, which released in April. Wedgeworth shared, “We quickly became mutual fans of her talent, her artistry, and honestly, her genuine love for Tecovas.

”Wedgeworth told FN, “We had the chance to work with her on the music video for ‘You Look Like You Love Me,’ dressing Ella, her band, and the musicians with Tecovas woven in naturally, not as a billboard, but as part of the story she was telling. That set the tone for everything since. ”The boot brand has become an onstage staple for Langley as well.

“Ella has worn Tecovas at performances throughout the year, and we were honored when she was one of the first to debut our Loretta boots,” Wedgeworth continued. “So when her team reached out about ‘Choosin’ Texas,’ it felt like a natural next step in a partnership that was already real. We’re proud to come on as an official tour sponsor in 2026 and can’t wait to see how the relationship continues to evolve.

”With the “Choosin’ Texas” video, the iconic Texas dive bar location inspired the collaboration, leading to a neon Tecovas sign behind the bar. Langley’s boots, meanwhile, featured a custom laser brand reading “Choosin’ Texas” so she could keep leave the experience with a unique pair of boots. And in a reference to the first music video collaboration, there was a shot of the Tecovas sole, shown when she climbs into a van.

Wedgeworth said of how the partnership can move forward, “Ella just won seven ACM Awards, launched a fragrance, and is headlining her biggest tour yet and honestly, we feel like we’re just getting started together. We don’t think we’ve scratched the surface of what this partnership can be, or of her talent and creativity. ”The partnership is continuing to grow in an organic way.

Langley asked Tecovas to create hide rugs for her Dandelion Tour, so the brand put her in touch with Kyle Bunting, the artist who created the custom hide walls and rugs in Tecovas’ retail stores. Tecovas stores also feature custom Dandelion branding irons.

“That’s the kind of out-of-the-box thinking that makes this partnership special: it doesn’t feel like a brand deal, it feels like two creative teams who genuinely want to build something together,” Wedgeworth said. “We can’t wait for more music, more killer boots styled in a way only she can pull off, and more ways of working together that neither of us has thought of yet. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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