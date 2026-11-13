How ‘Red Ink’ Pulled Off a Single-Take, 1940s Vampire Newsroom Thriller

After the L.A. fires derailed their original debut feature, directors Benjamin J. Murray and Michael Christensen made a 'monumental pivot' to a low-budget period movie shot as a oner.

When filmmakers Benjamin J. Murray and Michael Christensen set up their New York indie production outfit Incline Studios, the plan was to launch their slate with, a darkly satirical vampire heist film set in an alternative timeline, about an underground gang of dissidents who stage a daring raid on the city’s blood reserve.imagined a world where, years before, a vampire virus infected the population.

The government used the infection as an excuse to discriminate and scapegoat minority communities. The ambitious feature was deep into pre-production when the L.A. fires hit.

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'Pop Pop' Dives Into Radicalization and Male Fragility in the Digital Age. Its Creator Says It's "More Topical Every Day" - and Urges Us to Join Hands.in Syracuse to take advantage of the state’s tax incentives. Rather than write off that investment, Murray and Christensen decided to make another movie there, only a lot cheaper and a lot faster. Their solution was to make a prequel, set in the same fictional world as“It was a monumental pivot,” says Murray.

“We knew we had to make the film in one location and for a fifth of the money and a fifth of the time [ofCamerimage festival this week. Co-directed by Murray and Christensen, from a script by Christensen and Murray serving as cinematographer, the film is a low-budget, noir-inspired newsroom thriller. With vampires.

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‘s editor-in-chief, a celebrated war photographer whose Pulitzer-winning image of Nazi concentration camps helped sway public opinion at the end of World War II. Now Hoover is about to break the biggest story of his career: A mysterious virus is sweeping the globe. Reports are emerging of infected people with a lust for blood and raw flesh, and bodies turning up with puncture marks on their necks.will frame the story and, in turn, shape the national narrative.

His publisher, Walter Nash , is under pressure from the politically ambitious Senator Conrad , who wants to exploit public fear to justify a government crackdown.

“We had three days prep and an eight day shoot,” says Christensen. “It was really a labor of love, for everyone involved. ”: the DJI Ronin 4D, which enables extended continuous camera movements across four axes, adding a vertical dimension to the traditional three-axis pan, tilt and roll of a gimbal.

Althoughwasn’t supposed to be Incline Studios’ first feature, but it serves as an appropriate calling card for the kind of movies the company wants to make: scrappy independent features that sit between IP-driven blockbusters and the darker, less accessible dramas that dominate the arthouse space. A post-credit sequence even sets up the world of“We think there’s a gap in the independent space for movies of the kind we love,” says Murray, “fun, more mainstream films with original stories.

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” “We want to break the mold, to bring validation back to the indie space,” adds Christensen.

“I think with all the doom and gloom in the world, people are ready to feel hopeful again, at least at the movies. ”‘Heartland’ Review: Jessica Chastain Does Sturdy Work as a Hard-Edged Former Country Music Star Saddled With a Thriller in Name Only‘Pop Pop’ Dives Into Radicalization and Male Fragility in the Digital Age. Its Creator Says It’s “More Topical Every Day” – and Urges Us to Join Hands.