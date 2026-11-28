Just as one top-six skater took a step toward returning to the Rangers lineup, the team lost another who could be out for more than a month.

CHICAGO — Just as one top-six skater took a step toward returning to the Rangers lineup, the team lost another who could be out for more than a month.

The Blueshirts team has had to adapt all season to injuries that have struck every part of the lineup at one point or another, but the latest slew of players to go down could make for a potential conundrum in regards to the construction of the top two lines.found out they will still be without Gabe Perreault Though it’s sure to force head coach Mike Sullivan to shuffle his lines even more than he already has, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury also has some newfound cap space from Igor Shesterkin’s official designation to season-ending long-term injured reserve that he could utilize via trade, the waiver wire or to sign one of the couple of free agents still available.

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“We’re going to take the guys that we have healthy that are available to us,” Sullivan said before the Rangers dropped their third game in a row,. “We’re going to try to put line combinations, defense pairs, power-play units, penalty-kill tandems together that we think give us the best chance to win.