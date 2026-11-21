Celebs from Adrien Brody to Teyana Taylor and Matthew Rhys are flocking to parties thrown by the chicken tender chain’s charismatic CEO.

Todd Graves, founder and CEO of chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s, has quickly gained a reputation for hosting Hollywood’s hottest events, splashing out for A-list gatherings around major sporting events and awards shows.

During last summer’s World Cup, the 54-year-old Louisiana native rented out stadium suites nationwide, throwing parties with guests including, no less). He also enlisted Tiffany Haddish to serve chicken fingers and host Raising Cane’s-branded interviews backstage at the Emmys, persuaded Adrien Brody to paint a custom mural for his Times Square store and is getting the biggest winners across sports and awards season to come by his restaurants immediately after their victories, establishing a tradition to rival the post-awards In-N-Out run.

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Graves says he does not pay celebrities to attend his events but instead provides a high-end, all-inclusive outing.

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“I want it to be like, ‘I want to go hang out with Todd and go to this event. ’ It’s first-class, great hotels, transportation, security,” Graves says of his pitch.

“No one in there wants anything from them but friendship, hanging out. ” He adds that on top of the fact that “the dinners are great, the parties are fun, there’s DJs and performers that they like,” it’s important to him to take out the corporate element, with no business partners in his rooms “hitting people up or asking for selfies.

” From left: Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves, Rob Gronkowski in a Cane’s sauce dunk tank and Tom Brady in July. There is a catch: Graves does ask his guests to post on their social media channels, telling them up front that ” ‘It helps me get a return on this and we can keep doing great events,’ and they’re all cool about doing that.

” Haddish and Snoop Dogg have been particularly enthusiastic posters for the brand, while on the Raising Cane’s channel, Tom Brady declared its Fanatics Fest event “my favorite part of the entire week. ” Graves confirms that the company measures impressions after every event, and “it’s amazing for sales,” he adds.

“You see long-term loyalty because are like, ‘The person that I really love and respect loves Cane’s and actually wants to hang out with the founder. ’ “The CEO, who this year bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for a reported $23 million, says he doesn’t do cold calls to invite people he doesn’t know.

“It looks like a branded thing,” he says, which, to be fair, it very much is, judging by the ubiquity of the chain’s logo in celebrities’ posts. Instead, he fills his events with stars with whom he is friendly. That helps him expand the Hollywood circle in a more organic way, through word-of-mouth. Damon, for instance, came to the Raising Cane’s World Cup celebrations because Casey Affleck, a friend of Graves’, vouched that the events were good.

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Graves’ friend group also includes Adrien Brody — who showed off his artwork while Graves was hanging out at the actor’s home, leading to the idea to paint a custom piece for the New York store — and, who dropped by a Cane’s for a photo op after winning at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

“We want to be part of culture when it happens,” he says, having organized the plan with Taylor before the awards show, getting her to come by before her night of parties. The Raising Cane’s founder says he was on the road 260 days in 2025, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down as the brand expands into Europe and begins to plan international events.

He also notes that despite his connections and financial status, he doesn’t have any aspirations to produce projects or be actively involved in Hollywood — though he does think another friend, Leonardo DiCaprio, should play him in the story of his life. But L.A. remains as much of a home base as Louisiana.

“The town has so accepted me. so diverse, so rich culturally. I love it,” Graves says.

“So for me, is just to keep meeting these great people. L.A. is so full of all these amazing people that I get inspired by. ”Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson Reunite for ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘Cliff Booth’ Returns and This Week’s Best Events