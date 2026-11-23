Las Vegas clawed back from a 17-0 deficit, but fell 38-24 on the road in Denver Sunday.

Despite overcoming a 17-0 deficit early on, Mendoza couldn't lead another rally in the final minutes. But before starting from the bottom, Mendoza's initial comeback started late in the second.

Down 17-3, Mendoza found Ashton Jeanty with a bucket pass for his first career passing touchdown. He only had a rush score vs. Seattle. Jeanty found himself in wide open space behind the Denver defense and took it to the house. His second passing touchdown came past the midway mark of the third quarter.

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On a play-action rollout to his right, he hit tight end Ian Thomas for another open score. Star TE1 Brock Bowers was not active due to injury. Las Vegas then went down 31-17 after a hat-trick of touchdowns by Broncos running back Jonah Coleman. But Mendoza led another drive that ended in a clever pass to wideout Jack Bech.

But when it mattered most, Mendoza couldn't lead a late drive to make the game interesting. In Las Vegas territory after the two-minute warning, Ja'Quan McMillian acrobatically picked Mendoza off for a pick-six. His final stat line saw him complete 18 of 37 passes for 267 yards, three passing touchdowns and the aforementioned pick. He was also sacked five times.

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Las Vegas' running game did improve with Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. having more success, but it wasn't enough. The biggest positive is that Mendoza is staying competitive against better teams despite being raw. There will definitely be more losses to come for the now 4-7 side, but these performances are part of the process if he is to become a long-term QB1.

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