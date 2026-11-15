Fernando Mendoza Sacked Six Times in First NFL Start as Raiders Lose to Seahawks

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza made his first NFL start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 15, 2026, completing 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and took responsibility for six sacks after the game.

Fernando Mendoza made his first NFL start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, and the Seattle Seahawks sacked him six times in a game that tested the rookie from start to finish.

Mendoza completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the loss. He also ran six times for 22 yards, including a 10-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive. That touchdown gave the Raiders an early lead and reminded Indiana and college football fans of a similar play from the recent National Championship victory.

Also read Raiders start Fernando Mendoza at quarterback vs Seahawks after Cousins trade

Raiders Honor Mendoza Mother During Game

After the score, Raiders fans stayed seated in honor of Mendoza's mother, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about 18 years ago. The gesture gave the moment added meaning on a day that otherwise grew difficult. Mendoza started fast, completing 11 of 13 passes in the first half. But the Seahawks defense, led by head coach Mike Macdonald, made life hard after that.

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Macdonald disguised coverages and sent blitzes from every angle, forcing Mendoza to identify pressure and adjust protection before the snap. Seattle's defensive backs recorded three sacks, including two by cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

"He was playing chess," Mendoza said of Macdonald. "A lot of the sacks today, if not all of them, were on me, not on the offensive line. " Mendoza pointed to his own mistakes rather than blaming the linemen who protected him. He said he needed to throw his hot routes more often and deliver accurate balls while getting hit.

Seahawks Defense Sacks Mendoza Six Times

The Raiders lost tight end Brock Bowers early to an ankle injury, removing Mendoza's most reliable target. The running game with Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. never got going, and Las Vegas lacked skill players to pick up the slack. The second half turned into a string of punts as the Seahawks pulled away. Mendoza was sacked six times by five different Seattle defenders.

He said the experience would help him grow and give the team a better chance each week.

Mendoza Accepts Blame While Teammates Disagree

"I think it's important to learn and grow from this," he said. "To practice that rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows, then move forward. " His teammates pushed back on the idea that the sacks were his fault. Guard Spencer Burford said the offensive line shared the blame and called Mendoza's response a sign of maturity.

"At the end of the day, this is a team game," Burford said. "Of course, we all know that the sacks were not on him. That's just a pro quarterback answer, bro.

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" Right tackle DJ Glaze said the line must keep Mendoza cleaner going forward. Fullback Connor Heyward said the locker room would support the rookie through the hard moments.

"We're going to pick him up every time he hits the ground," Heyward said. "That's who he is, though. From the moment he got here.

Raiders Face Tough Tests Against Elite Defenses

" The Raiders fell to 4-6 with the loss. Up next is a road trip to face the 7-2 Denver Broncos, another team with an elite defense. A road game against the 6-4 Cleveland Browns, also strong on defense, follows. Mendoza will face more tough tests as he learns to handle NFL pressure.

Mendoza is only 22 years old and was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He moved into the starting role after Kirk Cousins returned to Minnesota. The No. 1 pick comes with a massive payday, but the contract is negotiated through the rookie wage scale. First-round picks receive guaranteed money, and recent top selections like Cam Ward and Caleb Williams have earned significant deals.

How Mendoza responds to these early challenges will shape his ceiling as a quarterback. The Seahawks gave him a hard lesson in reading defenses and protecting the ball. His coaches and teammates saw enough poise in his response to believe he can handle what comes next.