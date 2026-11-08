How Raiders Can Turn Tide Against Elite Opponents on Sunday

The Bay Area matchup will be intriguing, though the Raiders have struggled against some of the league's best teams.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby lines up before the snap during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthave beaten four teams with losing records and lost four with winning or .500 records after eight games. On Sunday, they return to the Bay Area for the first time since relocating to Las Vegas to face the 6-1While the 49ers, despite many injuries, have maintained their own level of consistency and success, they can be beaten .

Also read George Kittle sees greatness in Raiders counterpart, and a problem for 49ers

Head coach Klint Kubiak and his franchise need a signature win, and they hope to do that this weekend in Santa Clara. Kubiak was once a key piece of the 49ers' success as their passing game coordinator in 2023, the year they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in that season's Super Bowl.

However, while his experience was meaningful, it comes down to this game being a player's one.

"Yeah, they’re a top offense in the league, top defense in the league," Kubiak said. "Extremely well coached, great talent everywhere. That experience was very meaningful for me. But a couple years removed from that, and on Sunday it’s a players’ game.

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” Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect San Francisco is indeed a top-five scoring offense at 28.1 points per game and sixth in the NFL in points allowed per game at 19.9.puts the 49ers at +0.18 EPA per play, the third-best in the NFL, while allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game at 89.0.

This is a terrific team with exceptional core talent, including linebacker Fred Warner, edge rusher Nick Bosa, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and star quarterback Brock Purdy. Not to mention that they recently acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who began his career with the 49ers a decade ago.

I would argue this is arguably the Raiders' staff's most challenging matchup of the season due to how well-coached both sides of the ball are with head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Their counterparts are offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who provided similar observations.

"Yeah, they do. They’re fundamentally sound, man," Leonard said.

"They’re a clean operation, and they got some good players. Quarterback’s playing at a high level, good tight end, running backs, and the offensive line is really good. So, that’s what jumps out to me, how fundamentally sound they are, and they’re able to put a lot of pressure on you.

" "It’s a talented bunch. Been together for a long time. Experienced bunch," Janocko explained.

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"It’s a team that have a lot of familiarity with playing against them last year. They’re well coached, well prepared. They attack the football. They’re very opportunistic.

So, it’ll be a heck of a challenge for us against one of the best teams in the league.

"While the 49ers do provide a "heck of a challenge" for the Raiders, the latter has three players who can be the biggest difference in this game: quarterbackCousins is seeing a resurgence with Kubiak and the Raiders. The offense has so much potential if Kubiak could put his head down, find a true solution, and learn how to evaluate running backs correctly - something he has struggled with in the past with the Seattle Seahawks.

Morris will find ways to try to blanket or bracket Bowers on the perimeter, but even if that were the case, it may not matter. Bowers has been the best tight end in football this season, and he missed two games at the start. His presence alone gives Cousins and the Raiders' offense a chance for an explosive day against a stout 49ers passing defense.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby wears headphones while warming up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Then, there's Crosby. We haven't seen a game-wrecking performance from the veteran superstar this season.

However, the Raiders will need Crosby to flip the switch this weekend to have a shot at beating the 49ers in a shocking road win. The Raiders have the tools to get their first win against a team with a winning record this season, putting themselves in the thick of the wild-card race at the halfway mark of the campaign. It will be their biggest challenge yet, something they're embracing to the fullest.

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft