How Quadratus Lumborum Pain Impacts Running Performance

Learn how quadratus lumborum pain affects runners. Experts from Ascent Endurance Group explain causes, symptoms, and relief strategies for better performance.

Quadratus lumborum pain significantly impacts running performance by destabilizing the pelvis and restricting breathing. The quadratus lumborum, or QL, is a critical stabilizer for runners that controls the trunk and pelvis during each stride. When this muscle becomes irritated or tight, it causes pain in the back and sacroiliac joints, leading to compromised running mechanics and reduced speed.

Core Functions of the Quadratus Lumborum

The quadratus lumborum serves multiple essential functions in daily life and athletic performance. It helps individuals arch their back, bend to the side, and rotate their upper body, as explained by running coach Haas. During running, the muscle shifts to a stabilizing role, working to control the pelvis and trunk while the runner strides forward.

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Breathing efficiency is another vital function of the quadratus lumborum. Physical therapist Agnew notes that the muscle assists with inhalation. When the QL is tight or irritated, runners may struggle to breathe deeply or easily. This restriction reduces overall oxygen intake and limits the force generated while moving forward, creating a double whammy of reduced performance and physical discomfort.

Causes of Quadratus Lumborum Irritation

Tightness in the psoas muscle, a large hip flexor, often causes quadratus lumborum pain. The psoas and QL both insert into the same group of vertebrae in the lower back. When the psoas is shortened, it pulls the pelvis into an anterior tilt. This forward tipping arches the lower back and yanks on the quadratus lumborum, causing irritation and pain.

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Running mechanics also play a significant role in developing quadratus lumborum pain. If the psoas is tight, the knee can collapse inward upon landing, and the opposite hip can dip down. This causes the trunk to side bend and rotate, placing excessive strain on the quadratus lumborum over time. Running downhill exacerbates this problem by increasing the downward force on the legs and pelvis.

Restrictions in the upper spine, shoulders, hips, and mid-back shift extra workload to the quadratus lumborum. Haas explains that if these areas are not moving properly due to pain or injury, the QL receives added stress. The muscle may not actually be tight but is simply overworked and underappreciated because everything around it has been collapsing and loading it with extra responsibility.

Physical Therapy Strategies for Relief

Physical therapist Agnew recommends a three-step at-home series to relieve quadratus lumborum discomfort. Runners should perform this sequence as often as every day if the pain is significant and limiting running ability. For minor pain, incorporating the series two to three times per week is sufficient. On days when running, athletes should perform myofascial release, pelvic tilts, and hip hikes.

Myofascial release involves lying faceup or standing near a wall with a softball, lacrosse ball, or trigger-point ball on the tight lower back area. Apply pressure for about thirty seconds while breathing continuously through the diaphragm. Reposition the ball to target other tight regions, repeating several times for two to five minutes. The pressure should be uncomfortable but sustainable for a thirty-second hold.

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Pelvic tilts help runners coordinate and control pelvic motion to maintain proper mechanics. Finding a neutral pelvic position is crucial for subsequent exercises. Hip hikes involve standing on a step and dropping the opposite pelvis off the edge without bending the knee. This movement activates the quadratus lumborum and improves stability during the running stride.

Strengthening and Long-Term Management

Kettlebell side bends and suitcase carries increase strength and blood flow to the quadratus lumborum. Stand tall holding a heavy kettlebell in one hand. Pull the kettlebell back up while staying rigid through the trunk. Ensure the motion is purely a side bend without rotation or leaning back. Perform two sets of twelve repetitions on each side.

Addressing quadratus lumborum issues is essential for maintaining running efficiency. A tight muscle reduces lift during the stride and forces an arched-back position. By following these targeted exercises and understanding the underlying causes, runners can alleviate pain and improve overall performance on the road or trail.