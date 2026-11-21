Explore how decisions regarding Mendez and relationship stability determine one of six distinct conclusions for Jason and Lucia in this complex narrative.

Players navigating the final chapters of the latest Grand Theft Auto narrative face a complex web of consequences that result in six unique endings. The specific conclusion reached depends entirely on player actions, including whether the protagonists maintain a criminal profile, sustain a stable romantic relationship, or possess specific financial amounts in their BuckMe account.

Final Chapter Choices Define Destinies

Jason Michaels and Lucia Hendricks encounter their most pivotal moment during the final chapter when they must decide how to handle the character Mendez. This decision serves as the primary trigger for divergent storylines, as accepting his proposal leads to a completely different final act compared to executing him. These choices dictate the immediate trajectory of their lives, setting the stage for either survival or demise in the swamps of Leonida.

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The game presents a subtle mechanic regarding this choice. After Lucia breaks Jason out of a police precinct and the pair confronts Mendez outside the building, the default option is to shoot him. However, refusing to shoot triggers a hidden prompt to take his deal. Selecting this option redirects the narrative away from the commonly anticipated bridge finale toward a secretive route involving The Tower.

The Tower Ambush and Mendez Betrayal

Accepting Mendez's partnership transports Jason and Lucia to The Tower, where they are ambushed by a group of police officers seeking government files. These documents are linked to the couple's freedom, but the situation escalates quickly. Mendez instructs the protagonists to surrender for optics, placing them in handcuffs before driving them away in the back of his vehicle.

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A haunting cutscene unfolds as Mendez drives through the swampy regions of Leonida. He reveals he is taking them to their final destination before the credits roll. The aftermath shows Mendez receiving a promotion while their child becomes an orphan. No trace of the protagonists remains, until a final image reveals their skulls near an alligator in the wetlands.

This specific outcome confirms that Mendez shot and killed both Jason and Lucia after extracting what he needed. He then dumped their bodies in the swamp, leaving them to rot in the middle of nowhere. This ending serves as a brutal punishment for trusting a criminal ally, highlighting the dangers of reliance on unreliable partners in the criminal underworld.

Fighting Back at The Tower

Players who initially accept Mendez's deal but choose to fight back during the police ambush unlock endings tied to The Tower that differ from the betrayal route. These specific outcomes are not influenced by in-game factors such as romance status or criminal presence. The narrative diverges based solely on how Jason and Lucia react to the ambush.

In one variation, Lucia defends Jason after he is shot by several officers. This mutual defense results in a shootout that claims the lives of both protagonists. This path offers no escape, ending their story in a tragic blaze of glory against overwhelming police force. The couple dies together, refusing to surrender to authorities.

Alternatively, Jason pushes Lucia out of the way and takes the bullets himself. His sacrifice allows Lucia to survive long enough to make a deal with government officials regarding the information contained in the Tower files. This decision creates a neutral conclusion rather than a purely good one, as the narrative continues to affect her life.

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The Cost of Survival in Leonida

Even when Lucia survives, the lack of financial support prevents her from raising her son independently. A cutscene shows her still possessing a gun and pulling up to a store to commit robbery. This action mirrors the beginning sections of the story, creating a sad, full-circle moment that underscores the cycle of poverty and crime.

It remains unclear if other variables, such as a stronger romantic bond or higher savings in a BuckMe account, could alter this specific ending. The narrative suggests that without external resources, freedom is temporary and the criminal lifestyle persists regardless of legal status.

Shooting Mendez and The Bridge Finale

The most common narrative path occurs when players choose to shoot Mendez rather than negotiate. This decision leads directly to the End of the Road final mission. Jason and Lucia drive away from the cops after receiving a warning about an impending ambush ahead of time.

Despite the warning, the couple reaches a blockade of officers positioned on a secluded bridge. Their choices throughout the game culminate here, leading to four different endings. The bridge setting provides the backdrop for the final showdown, where every previous action regarding money, relationships, and criminal history influences the final moments of their lives.