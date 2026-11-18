Buzz Bissinger is once again in the news for an essay on leather jackets — 13 years after the first time he was. This time, it's because of former Nvidia CEO Jenson Huang's signature look.

Buzz Bissinger is tired of the stigma associated with leather jackets — regardless of whether the wearer is a best-selling author or a scandal-plagued, recently ousted tech mogul.

He let those thoughts be known in his Wall Street Journal essay, “ In Defense of Middle-Aged Men in Leather Jackets ,” which explores Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s signature look. Bissinger is, of course, no stranger to the subject matter. The Friday Night Lights author and Philadelphia Inquirer alum became an early internet main character for sharing similar enthusiasm for leather more than a decade ago.

Also read Family mourns Philly rapper who was killed by stray bullet

Huang, the entrepreneur who built an empire as a leader in the AI revolution before getting caught up in a personal and national security scandal and forced to resign, is well known for regularly wearing leather jackets. As Huang made headlines for his extramarital dalliances, the New York Times covered his jacket-wearing at length, likening his signature item choice to Steve Jobs’ turtlenecks or Mark Zuckerberg’s T-shirts.

The Times also explored the leather jacket’s potential negative implications, cautioning that as details unfold about Huang’s affair with a Chinese businessperson and his second extramarital relationship with an Nvidia executive, that the jacket has gone from feeling “rebellious” to “reckless. ” That’s where Bissinger comes in. Thirteen years ago, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author dropped a lengthy essay for GQ magazine about his self-proclaimed “Gucci addiction. ” “In the past few years, I’ve bought 81 leather jackets.

Dozens of boots and leather gloves. I’ve purchased pants that cost $5,000. I own a $22,000 coat,” Bissinger wrote at the time.

Advertisement

“My name is Buzz Bissinger … And I am a shopaholic. ” The 2013 confessional was both lauded and mocked, but it started a conversation that stuck with people about shopping, public image, luxury items, and aging.

“The self-expression feels glorious, an indispensable part of me,” Bissinger wrote in the essay. “As a stranger said after admiring my look in a Gucci burgundy jacquard velvet jacket and a Burberry black patent leather trench, ‘You don’t give a f—. ’” As Emily Gould of New York Magazine recalled on X about the essay, “Obama is in office. Glossy magazines are still a going concern, and they publish epic, glorious stories about being addicted to buying leather jackets.

” Bissinger documented over thousands of words how he’d spent more than $600,000 in a few years on luxury clothing, primarily leather jackets, putting his personal life and health at risk. The mix of his vulnerability — revealing intimate details about his marriage and fatherhood alongside his flashiness, flexing on readers with his $14,000 ostrich skin jacket and his trips to Milan for exclusive access to Gucci showrooms — made for a perfect aughts internet storm, becoming a talker that stuck with readers for years.

“I felt it was important to write,” Bissinger told The Inquirer about his GQ essay. “I felt proud that I’m able to wear what I want and don’t feel self-conscious or silly, and I refuse to be influenced by the parochialism of others. ” Bissinger eventually went to rehab for addiction and compulsive disorder.

When Huang’s own penchant for leather jackets became an item of interest all this time later, some mused that there was only one appropriate subject matter expert prepared to dive into it all. The Wall Street Journal put out a call to the foremost leather jacket aficionado.

“ Wall Street Journal came to me because of my openness in the past,” Bissinger said. “I was happy to write it because I’m tired of the stigma that leather creates. It’s a piece of clothing, and it’s fun to wear, and no one should be judged for it. ” In his piece for the Journal, Bissinger calls himself “the world’s leading authority on all things leather,” citing his GQ essay.

Advertisement

“It is only fitting that I pass final judgment on the sartorial choices of Jensen Huang,” he wrote. In his opinion, Huang could actually go further on his leather journey.

“Much has been made of the fact he owns 30 to 40 leather jackets. It might seem excessive unless you are a leather fetishist.

Then it’s child’s play,” Bissinger wrote.

“Huang did not go far enough. ” Much like what happened 13 years ago, Bissinger’s new essay about leather also had a field day on the internet, garnering hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms.

“FINALLY, the most qualified person alive on this issue has weighed in,” Dennis Young at Front Office Sports tweeted . “Can’t remember the last time I clicked on something so fast,” Laura J. Nelson at The Wall Street Journal wrote . So, what does Bissinger think about being “the guy” when it comes to leather?

“I gave myself the title, but I figure when you have spent as much money as I have on leather, I deserve it,” he said. “At the peak of my compulsive spending, I did have an exquisite collection that I’m pretty sure few could match. Since then, I’ve given much away. I could no longer justify it, much less afford it. But I still have my favorite babies. ”