How Paul Yoon explored the life of a dog in wartime with ‘Etna’

The author, whose previous books include ‘Snow Hunters,’ ‘Run Me to Earth,’ and ‘The Hive and the Honey,’ says that he had some special assistance from his own dog Oscar while writing the novel.

“I was born near water,” says Etna, the narrator dog of Paul Yoon’s new novel of the same name. “I was born on a farm where many other dogs and other animals were born and cared for and lived.

I would never learn what the farm was intending to do with me. Maybe nothing at all. Maybe I was supposed to grow old there. Or maybe I was always supposed to leave.

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” Etna does indeed leave. The dog is given by his owners to a young woman who trains him and another dog, Fuji, to assist soldiers in a war that has overtaken the unnamed land that forms the setting of the book. Etna and Fuji become friends, but are separated, and Etna serves alongside military members until he decides he’s had enough and wants to go home.

The novel follows Etna as he tries to return to the farm, making friends with another dog named Semeru along the way. Yoon, whose previous books include “Snow Hunters,” “Run Me to Earth,” and “The Hive and the Honey,” says that he had some special assistance from a friend named Oscar while writing the novel.

“Whenever I write, my dog is actually on me,” Yoon says. “Some 75-pound part of him is either on my lap or something like that. I was having these imagined telepathic moments with my dog while I was writing, where I was like, ‘You are literally on me, and I’m trusting that whatever it is I’m writing, we’re both going to feel it together. ’” Yoon discussed “Etna” via telephone from his home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

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This conversation has been condensed and edited for length and clarity. I was very much thinking about a novel called “King” by the late John Berger, one of my favorite writers. I think I read it in my early 20s, at night in a dingy apartment in New York City. I hadn’t read a lot of fiction that was from the perspective of a non-human.

Something that blew my mind about it was how much joy of life he gave this book and this voice, even though it’s a very bleak situation. It’s about a dog that is kind of wandering an unhomed community 24 hours before it’s razed by a corporation so that they can start building whatever they’re building.

It was just this dog as a witness to this community, with the ability to cross borders and be able to hang out and be a part of all these people. I was really moved by it, and kind of mind-blown that you could have this matter-of-fact voice that was non-human and be completely sucked into this world from a complete outsider’s perspective.

Q. Did you end up reading any other books with animal narrators or main characters while you were writing this one? I was definitely thinking about “King,” but I tried to stay away from those books while I was writing. But I was also thinking about John Gardner’s “Grendel,” which is the “Beowulf” story from the monster’s perspective.

And I had read — I think it came out a year before I started writing “Etna” —which is about P-22, the Los Angeles mountain lion, which I thought was brilliant. I was probably also thinking about “Ferdinand the Bull,” from childhood, which to me is one of the great anti-war books.

So I think there were a lot of ghosts and spirits, but I wasn’t actively reading those books just to see if I could try to do my own thing. Q. What are some of the pitfalls you tried to avoid when writing from the perspective of a non-human narrator? The bigger challenge for me was to convince the reader that you are reading the perspective of a dog.

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My hope is there are times when Etna actually sounds like or does something that feels very doggy. At the same time, I’m aware that the audience for the story is going to be the humans. So how do I create a bridge for human readers to understand this world, oftentimes in ways that Etna may not be able to understand this world?

To go back to this idea of pitfalls, there were times when I think I was just clearly having a lot of fun being in dog mode. There’s a scene halfway through where he’s playing tug-of-war with his newfound friend and it’s the only time we see Etna playing. It was really important for me to have that scene there because I wanted to remind the readers that there was still that joy in him, that playfulness in him.

But I remember in the early drafts, it just went on forever because I was just having fun writing a tug-of-war scene. I think given the subject matter and the dark places that I was propelling the story into, those moments of levity were actually important in the drafting. Q. Was it hard for you emotionally to write about a dog that’s frequently in harm’s way, just by dint of his job? Yeah, 100%.

It was extremely difficult to put Etna in harm’s way. I knew from the outset that I wanted to bring him back home. That was my mission. I did not yet know the world that he was going to traverse or navigate.

I did not know what kind of dangers he was going to encounter, but I knew deep down that I was going to bring him home. I think it was that hope, ultimately, and that light at the end of the tunnel that got me through the darker and more dangerous moments in the book. Q. One of the more heartbreaking things in the novel is Etna wanting to find out what happened to Fuji.

That could not have been easy to write. Yeah. Fuji is like this ghost that haunts him, that walks parallel to him. We don’t know what happened to Fuji.

Fuji’s on her own journey somewhere. We don’t know if she survived or not, but we can hopefully imagine that she is on some kind of journey somewhere. I think that ghost will always be there for him. But as he journeys, I wanted him to kind of feel other sorts of love for other beings and people that cross his path, and by doing so, give him a sense of hope.