How Pandemic Responses Shifted Young Americans' View on Government Support

The article analyzes how the government's pandemic lockdowns and financial interventions altered the political and economic views of younger generations, leading many to expect continued government subsidies for essential needs despite economic challenges.

Jon Torsch wears a t-shirt promoting democratic socialism during a gathering of the Southern Maine Democratic Socialists of America at City Hall in Portland, Maine, July 16, 2018.

The favorability number was 43%. Socialism still trailed capitalism and free enterprise, but there were nuances.

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“Small business” had a favorability rating of 95%. “Big business” ranked below socialism. The November 3rd election was a virtual wipeout for Republicans from coast to coast with the notable exception of Florida. The results have been variously attributed to the Iran war, food prices, gas prices, and the president’s approval rating.

For that, we can look back to the government’s response to the COVID pandemic. Starting in March 2020, the government threw adults out of work, threw children out of school, threw small businesses under the bus, and devastated restaurants and other hospitality businesses that employed young adults.

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Then, from thin air, it conjuredMany Americans were old enough or skeptical enough to come through this bipartisan regime of oppression and bailouts without it altering their political and economic views. But for Americans who were age 12 to 28 when the lockdowns started, it’s a different story.

Now, when they’re struggling, when they can’t pay off student loans or buy a house or afford rent or pay their health insurance premiums, they are simply not going to believe that the government can’t subsidize them. Why would people who are 18 to 34 years old believe that the government can’t pay for their essential needs, such as housing, health care, and food?

Try explaining that conjuring money causes inflation, which means higher prices and then higher interest rates, to young Americans who had years of their lives ripped away “for the good of society” during COVID. How would you expect them to react when Democrats tell them that housing, health care and healthy food are human rights, socialists tell them everything should be paid for by the government, and Republicans share an inspirational story about the grit of the Founding Fathers?

Sadly, Americans in this age group have been betrayed again, because socialism is a fraud, just government force disguised as humanitarianism. The “scheme is impracticable,” wrote libertarian author Isabel Paterson in her 1943 masterpiece, “The God of the Machine”: “Shall A do what he thinks is good for B, and B do what he thinks is good for A? ” Paterson asked.

“Or shall A accept only what he thinks is good for B, and vice versa? But that is absurd. Of course what the humanitarian actually proposes is that he shall do what he thinks is good for everybody. It is at this point that the humanitarian sets up the guillotine.

” In 1776, the Founding Fathers had a different idea. They said the only path to freedom and prosperity is a government created for the purpose of securing the fundamental rights of the individual. What followed was two and a half centuries of the greatest advancements in living standards in all of human history. In 2020, the government’s response to the COVID virus threw out every limit on government power in the founders’ carefully constructed system.

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Six years later, 57% of young adults in America can’t think of a reason to oppose socialism, and neither can much of the Democratic party. Many young voters may have cast their ballots in the belief that their economic struggles would be eased by government money-conjuring, an expectation normalized by the COVID experience.

“Nationally, 66% of young people ages 18-29 voted for a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, compared to 30% for a Republican candidate,”It’s interesting that in Florida, the state that restored freedom earliest during COVID, socialism’s siren song drew a smaller crowd. Republicans swept all statewide offices on November 3rd, held their congressional delegation without losing a seat, and hung on to their state legislative majorities despite some setbacks.

But in California, where the lockdowns were longer and harsher than in any other state, candidates running under the socialist banner won the races for state insurance commissioner, Los Angeles city attorney and L.A. mayor, as well as manyIn the long term, it may be better that socialists are now in elected office dealing with reality instead of standing off to the side looking like a dreamy ideal. Now everybody can learn first-hand that socialism has never delivered as promised.

A system that penalizes “making” and incentivizes “taking” is contrary to the laws of mathematics and human nature. It quickly requires scapegoats to blame for its failures. It’s divisive, and it spreads misery and resentment. Capitalism, on the other hand, is the economic system of a free country.

It incentivizes people to solve problems in order to become wealthy. If the government stays out of the way, capitalism produces fewer problems and more wealth. Unfortunately, the government does not stay out of the way. Its response to the COVID virus took the United States on a totalitarian adventure and created the false expectation that the government can somehow pay for everything for everyone when nobody is working.