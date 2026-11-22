Oregon has the best College Football Playoff odds in the Big Ten at 62 percent and is now the Big Ten title favorite at +125 after Week 12 chaos, but the Ducks must beat Washington to reach the conference championship game.

Oregon is now the favorite to win the Big Ten at +125 after opening at +900, according to DraftKings Sportsbook odds as of Nov. 22.

The dramatic shift followed a 45-7 rout of Michigan State on Friday night and a weekend of chaos that flipped the Big Ten race on its head. Oregon also has the highest chance of any Big Ten team to reach the College Football Playoff at 62 percent, per the Allstate Playoff Predictor. After Oregon lost to Illinois on Oct. 24, that number was just 2 percent, one of the most dramatic swings of the college football season.

Also read Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa Named Big Ten CFP Bubble Teams on Big Noon Kickoff

Oregon Moves To 8 3 With Win

The Ducks moved to 8-3 with the win at Michigan State. Freshman running back Brandon Smith ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns after starter Dierre Hill Jr. left the game with an injury. Oregon was No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and is expected to climb when the rankings are released Tuesday evening. Saturday flipped the Big Ten Championship Game race upside down.

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No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana both lost conference games, and No. 13 Oregon now has a serious shot at Indianapolis. Indiana entered the week as the Big Ten favorite but slid from -125 to +230 after a 27-24 overtime loss at Washington, where its game-tying field goal attempt in overtime sailed wide left. UCLA's perfect season ended with an 18-16 triple-overtime loss at Michigan, and the Bruins drifted from +200 to +340.

They still have USC left on the regular-season schedule. Iowa more than halved its odds, from +4000 to +730, after a 34-17 win over Illinois. Ohio State dropped off the board after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska, in which the Huskers snapped a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents. So how do the Ducks punch their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game?

Ducks Title Game Scenarios Explained

Oregon is in if it beats Washington, except in one scenario. The only way a win over Washington is not enough is if UCLA loses to USC, Indiana loses to Purdue and Iowa beats Nebraska. That leaves Oregon, UCLA and Iowa tied at 7-2, and the Ducks get squeezed out of the Big Ten title game.

If the Ducks lose to the Huskies, there is a way into the Big Ten title game if Purdue beats Indiana and Nebraska beats Iowa, but even then a few rare tiebreaker scenarios could leave them out. Oregon closes the regular season against rival Washington at 4:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 28 at Autzen Stadium.

The Huskies just knocked off Indiana, and Oregon must beat Washington or the Ducks are effectively eliminated from the Big Ten Championship Game as well as the CFP. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's comment about how this Ducks team is like cockroaches because they will not die rings truer than ever. The path back into the playoff picture came after a run of setbacks that would have sunk most seasons. The biggest conundrum has been quarterback chaos.

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Quarterback Chaos Plagues Oregon Season

Starter and one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites Dante Moore was carted off against USC and never played a full Big Ten game. Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola took over. Former walk-on quarterback Brock Thomas even made a start. The UCLA loss on Oct. 10 was a 17-15 defeat at Autzen Stadium, only the third loss at home under Lanning, in which Oregon turned the ball over seven times.

Two weeks later, Illinois beat the Ducks 21-10 in Champaign, dropping Oregon to 4-3. Then, the day after Illinois, Lanning fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, saying a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward. Raiola knew the harsh reality. He stood at the podium in front of a pop-up Oregon backdrop in Champaign after the deflating Illinois loss and said, Truth of the fact is, playoffs are probably out of our reach.

It sucks. Everybody made a decision to come here, come back, and it has not panned out the way we thought it would. The Ducks beat Northwestern at home, went on the road and beat Ohio State in Columbus, then beat Michigan at Autzen Stadium. On Friday night, Oregon routed Michigan State 45-7 in East Lansing to move to 8-3.

Raiola Hails Player Growth

I think our players want to be coached, and I think that they know what they are capable of, and they are starting to see it, Raiola said. Belief gets created when you start to play to a certain level, and they hold themselves to a certain expectation. And there is room for improvement.

If the Ducks get in as an at-large team, Oregon could become the first team with three regular-season losses to make the College Football Playoff without playing in its conference championship game. A month ago, a playoff spot sounded almost impossible, kind of like getting rid of cockroaches. Now, the Ducks have the best College Football Playoff odds in the Big Ten, with their fate mostly in their own hands.