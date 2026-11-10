How one tweet apparently caused Bengals to nix trade — and enrage Eagles

No matter what happens before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline, the star of the day is an unlikely one.

No matter what happens before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline, the star of the day is an unlikely one. , where he described himself as a contributor to the site OverTheCap.com with a focus on NFL contract analysis, blew up potentially one of the bigger deals of the day.

What seemed like a straightforward transaction, as the Eagles were already in full sell mode and there was plenty of talk of defensive linemen being on the move, quickly pivoted to something else, as Korte noted a discrepancy.by pointing out to the world — and, evidently, the Bengals’ front office — that because Ebiteke was signed by the Eagles as a compensatory free agent, Cincinnati would lose a 2027 third-round compensatory pick they received when Trey Hendrickson went to the Baltimore Ravens. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Arnold Ebiketie looks on during a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Also read Eagles trade ex-Temple and Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals

Arnold Ebiketie was signed as a compensatory free agent by the Eagles. The Bengals lost 3 CFAs and signed 2 , thus while they gain a 2027 6th rounder, they lose a 2027 3rd round comp pick that was via Trey Hendrickson going to Baltimore. Cincinnati had already lost three compensatory free agents and signed two — so picking up the sixth-rounder Tuesday would leave them ineligible for the third-rounder they had coming for Hendrickson.

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To essentially give up a third-round pick, as well as the sixth-rounder, was evidently too much for the Bengals, as after Korte’s post, Rapoportwith an eye toward keeping a future comp pick they would’ve lost with this deal. Agreement was reached, but not official. ’’ Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin walks off the field after a preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati.

Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round in 2022 out of Penn State, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Ebikete spent the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta before signing with the Eagles last offseason.