A developer wants to build a new data center on a golf course in City of Industry.

The owners of California Country Club want to replace half of their 124-acre golf course near Whittier with a 374,000-square-foot data center, keeping a nine-hole course and clubhouse.

Developers say the project would use less water than the golf course and could help lower nearby electricity costs, but it would need zoning changes and environmental review. The proposal comes as communities across the country block or delay data centers, including in Southern California, where officials are weighing tighter limits on the projects. As the worldwide build-out of hundreds of billions of dollars in data centers to power artificial intelligence meets growing resistance, one L.A.

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County landowner says it has a solution — build on a golf course. Some golf courses are struggling; many have plenty of space far from homes.

Meanwhile, they often already use a lot of water. Advertisement The owners say grass-covered land at the club along the 605 Freeway near Whittier could be converted into a data center that uses less water than a golf course and, with a new power infrastructure, could potentially reduce electricity prices in the neighborhood, addressing two common objections to new data centers.

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The club’s owners, Ramus Development Inc., submitted a proposal to the city to redesign the 124-acre course and add a 374,000-square-foot data center that would occupy 18 acres. The existing clubhouse would remain a feature of the course.

“We are committed to a transparent entitlement process and community-focused design,” said Stephen Cho, president of Ramus. Birtcher Development, an Orange County real estate company, is shepherding the proposal through the government approval process and also would build the project, called LA Recreation and Technology Park, if it gets the green light.

Birtcher was tasked by the owners with finding the “highest and best use” for the golf course created in 1956, President Brooke Birtcher Gustafson said, and decided that a data center would have the least effect on the nearby community after considering residential, retail, office and industrial options. Aware that data centers concern many U.S. voters, the developers plan to engage with residents outside of City of Industry as well as locals.

It will be subject to oversight by the California Energy Commission and the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The project will also receive a city environmental impact report.

“We sincerely want to work with the surrounding community on this project, get input and feedback, and be transparent,” Gustafson said. Artificial intelligence and cloud storage operators have been hoovering up data center space and the computer servers inside them, and developers have been racing to build more across the country to meet demand from many other uses.for a former golf course site in the industrial-oriented San Francisco Bay Area city of Pittsburg.

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, according to real estate services firm CBRE. Although construction boomed in some places such as Chicago and the Dallas area, those gains were offset by declines around Silicon Valley, northern Virginia and elsewhere.

The first quarter of 2026 “produced the largest single-quarter concentration of blocked and delayed data center projects on record, with at least 75 projects worth approximately $130 billion disrupted by local opposition,”“The quarter reflected a structural shift rather than a cyclical spike: communities have internalized an opposition playbook, legislative sessions introduced formal regulatory uncertainty, and the number of active opposition groups more than doubled across 49 states,” Data Center Watch said. In Southern California, Monterey Park scuttled a proposed data center after vocal community opposition, and Vernon is considering a ban on new development.

Los Angeles County has separately blocked large-scale data centers in unincorporated areas while officials develop permanent zoning restrictions. City of Industry has no such restrictions, but it would need to change the golf course’s zoning before development could proceed. Golf courses can be good locations for data centers in urban areas because they are close to users, said Mikey Jaillet, an analyst with CBRE’s Data Center Solutions team.

The California Country Club is close to high-voltage electrical power lines and fiber-optic cables that transport data, said Jaillet, who is not involved in the proposed golf course development. The club could tap into the power lines by building its own substation “and take power off the grid in an elegant manner that doesn’t impact other users and ratepayers,” he said.