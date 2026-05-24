How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?

Scientists have found that washing your hair five or six times a week is usually the best frequency for a healthy scalp and hair. Research has found that washing every other day led to improvements in hair health and comfort regardless of hair type.

Scientists have found that washing your hair five or six times a week is usually the best frequency for a healthy scalp and hair. In a study, researchers found that washing almost every day led to the best scalp condition and the most ' great hair days '.

While the exact frequency may depend on hair type, experts suggest that worries about 'overwashing' are unfounded. On the other hand, some people swear they can go a week or more without shampooing their hair and still look fine.

However, many people still say that waiting more than a day or two between washes leaves them feeling greasy and unclean. Research has found that washing every other day led to improvements in hair health and comfort regardless of hair type. So, you should wash your hair at least four times a week, and up to five or six times if it feels comfortable.

Be sure to use a conditioner to protect the hair strands and apply shampoo to the scalp, not the hair itself. A study conducted by Procter & Gamble recruited over 1,500 men and women to take part in a trial testing the effects of different hair washing schedules. The researchers found that the more frequently people washed their hair, the better they felt it looked.

People who washed their hair almost every day had the lowest levels of self–reported itchiness, dandruff, and scalp irritation, and the highest number of great hair days. This is because going longer periods without washing your hair leads to a buildup of an oily substance called sebum. Sebum normally helps hair retain its moisture and keeps the scalp healthy, but excess amounts can lead to issues.

Dr Khetarpal says that this oily substance becomes the food for colonies of bacteria and yeast that live on your scalp.

'Bacterial overgrowth can lead to acne–like bumps in the scalp called folliculitis. Yeast build–up can present as dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, where there is flaking, itching and redness of the scalp.

' To make matters worse, if sebum sits on the scalp for too long it starts to chemically alter and can cause damage to the hair and scalp. So, it's best to stick to washing your hair five or six times a week and using a conditioner to keep your locks healthy and strong





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Hair Washing Frequency Hair Health Scalp Condition Great Hair Days

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