How new Broncos star Jaylen Waddle is establishing himself as ‘everything he’s expected to be’

On the night he was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Denver Broncos Jaylen Waddle went to dinner with Bo Nix, J.K. Dobbins, Davis Webb and George Paton, as his Broncos integration is humming smoothly.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle celebrates after scoring ahead of Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.

They moved fast on the night of March 17, when Jaylen Waddle fell out of the sky and into Denver. The Broncos’ celebration was simple and intimate, with head coach Sean Payton out of town. A, and a few constituents tagged along, each with his own incentive to mesh with the club’s newest star receiver. George Paton, the general manager who’d just traded for Waddle hours earlier, was there.

So was running back J.K. Dobbins, whose ground game stood to benefit from Waddle’s field-stretching speed. So was newly-minted offensive coordinator Davis Webb,“He’s different, in a good way,” Waddle told The Post on Thursday, on his first sitdown with Nix.

“He’s in tune. He’s a family man. He loves playing football. The last time the Broncos mortgaged this much of their future on a player also brought a celebratory dinner at a steakhouse.

It was Elway’s, for quarterback Russell Wilson in 2022. That. The Broncos no doubt hope Waddle’s outcome will be different, because the situation is. Wilson was tasked with the entire foundation in Denver; Waddle simply needs to be the organization’s final piece of the puzzle, slotting in next to Dobbins and Webb and Nix.

“There was a crystal-clear vision prior to the trade,” head coach Sean Payton reflected Thursday. “As to — ‘Alright, this is what we see, this is where he plays, and these are the things we feel like he’s exceptional at, and then let’s apply them into what we’re doing. '” Jaylen Waddle of the Denver Broncos speaks to members of the media during OTAs at the Broncos Park in Centennial, Colorado on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Three months later, the integration process is coming along smoothly. Payton said Thursday the 27-year-old Waddle “picks things up quick,” and there is no supplement for accelerated learning like accelerated talent.

Nix won’t actually throw to Waddle in live situations until later in June, as the quarterback isHe was on the field to watch Thursday, though, as Waddle veered all across formations in 11-on-11 periods, broke off lighting-quick cuts on out routes and torched cornerback Riley Moss so badly on one in-breaker that Moss simply resorted to grabbing him. After the third day of OTAs wrapped up, safety Talanoa Hufanga gave his initial impressions of Waddle.

On Thursday, Waddle smiled and shrugged off a reporter’s question about whether he viewed himself as a “hired gun. ” And teammates have not described the sixth-year receiver as some sort of savior, because the Broncos do not need him to be. They need him, simply, to do what he’s good at to upgrade the Denver offense, a process that has already turned plenty of navy-blue helmets.

“He’s a special dude,” veteran receiver Courtland Sutton said Thursday. “There’s a lot of things that he has, his qualities, that are very unique to himself. And I say that in a very specific way, because he has some qualities that only he could do.

And it’s fun to be able to watch it up close and personal, and I think Coach Webb and Coach Payton have done a really good job of trying to figure out the things that he can do well. ”off the back of a 4.3-something-second The niche Waddle fits in Denver, though, goes much deeper than surface-level speed.

Payton places a premium on smooth deceleration in evaluating wideouts; after Troy Franklin’s shaky first season in Denver, for example, Paytonto start “stopping like a Tesla. ” The brakes are already innate to Waddle, who Payton praised Thursday for his ability to stop fast. That single trait adds a complete unpredictability to Waddle’s breaks. The receiver grinned when asked by reporters on that Thursday, joking he couldn’t “give away the sauce.

”“I think his ability to make every route look the same is pretty important,” Hufanga said.

“As a defender, when you can make a 10-yard stop look like a go, a 10-yard dig look like a go, a 10-yard out-route — it’s just, everything looks the same. And it puts pressure on your backpedal, as a DB. ” The best version of Waddle to date came in 2022, immediately after the Dolphins’ trade for Tyreek Hill but before the eventual decline of the Mike McDaniel-Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami.

Hufanga, who faced the Hill-Waddle tandem firsthand while playing for San Francisco back then, noted the duo’s ability to accelerate and decelerate to disguise in-breaking routes as deep routes and vice versa. In Denver, now, Waddle can play off another “elite playmaker” — as he termed it — in Sutton, as the two give Payton and Webb options to interchange through a variety of alignments and route concepts.

“You could start slot to outside, or outside to slot,” Payton said, describing the vision for Waddle. “Just pick. ” The 30-year-old Sutton, of course, is nowhere near as quick as Hill. Few are.

Quietly, though, Sutton finished second in the NFL in 2024 and tied for 10th in 2025 in catches on balls thrown more than 20 yards in the air, according to Next Gen Stats. It’s an open secretOn the flip side, opposing secondaries keyed in on Sutton in 2025, often putting a natural cap on Denver’s offense.

If Sutton was bracketed, Nix often didn’t have a consistent deep threat last year, and finished 17th in the NFL in completion percentage of throws 20-plus yards downfield.

“I think that he and I being able to manipulate the outside is going to help the run game,” Sutton said Thursday. “And then ultimately, whenever we do get a chance to get these one-on-one looks, I think it’s going to be interesting to see where that safety does decide to shade. ” Denver Broncos Courtland Sutton, WR picks out his bat during UCHealth’s Healthy Swings charity home run derby at Coors Field on June 04, 2026, in Denver.

The arrival of one star, of course, will naturally dim the light of those around him. On Thursday night, Sutton received the heartiest cheers and took the heartiest swings at UCHealth’s annual “Healthy Swings” home-run-derby at Coors Field; as he accepted a winner’s trophy, a fellow teammate off to the side cracked a joke labeling Sutton as “Mr. Bronco.

” The eight-year veteran made a Pro Bowl in 2025 on the back of two straight 1,000-yard seasons, and Denver wouldn’t have made the Waddle trade if there was any risk that either receiver would lose sleep over lost targets. Sutton, though, has established himself as one of the lowest-maintenance receivers in the NFL.

Waddle, meanwhile, never publicly complained about “I think last year, we saw what it would take for a selfless offense to be able to get to where we want to get to,” Sutton said “It’s not the — I don’t think we have any individual personalities that are saying, ‘Hey, I need this. I need that.

’ I think we got a bunch of guys that are willing to put their pride aside and say, ‘Hey, look, what do I need to do for this team to be successful? ’”That personality, though, is a fit in itself. And Waddle has already begun force-multiplying with his first routes down in Dove Valley.

“I just think he takes us — unlocks another dimension for us, especially with RPOs and stuff like that,” Roach told The Post Thursday night, at Coors. “I think the best is yet for him to come, and the best is yet for us to come.





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