How My Uncle’s Con Is Fully Exposed: Mary Trump

All World Cup coverage by The Daily Beast.

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, said the president has gotten himself involved in a war that is exposing his weakness to the world, not just America.host Joanna Coles about the war in Iran , which was started by her uncle.

“It is entirely his responsibility,” Mary said. Mary, 61, the daughter of Trump’s late older brother Fred Trump Jr., continued by saying that the 79-year-old president will try to place the “blame” for the war on others as negotiations continue to stall, but that “nobody is going to fall for that” because he did not seek permission before becoming involved.

He justified the strikes as a “preemptive” response to “imminent threats” from Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, though his administration has since offered shifting explanations for the U.S. intervention. At the start of the war, the president said it would end within six weeks. Sunday marked 100 days of the conflict, with Trump telling Kristen Welker onon Friday that the two sides are “very close” to signing a pact—an assertion he has repeatedly made since the outset.

“Iran is holding all of the cards right now. So one of Donald’s favorite myths about himself is being exposed for the nonsense it is. He is not a great deal maker, in fact. He doesn’t know what he’s doing at all,” the president’s niece said.

Mary added that she believes there “are no solutions” at the moment to end the war, and that it will become “glaringly obvious to anybody paying attention” that Trump entered a war he has lost control of, “against all advice. ” In response to a request for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote: “Mary Trump is a stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything.

Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant. ”, as four Republicans broke ranks with Trump and House GOP leaders to pass a resolution blocking further U.S. military action in the region. The measure passed 215–208 and will now go to the Senate.

“It’s one thing for America to have made the egregious decision to put someone as unqualified and corrupt as he is in charge of this country,” theIn fact, Trump’s support among his own voters has suffered as the war in Iran has caused gas prices to rise above $5 in some states and deepened an affordability crisis for Americans.survey found that 53 percent of Americans say the cost of living is the worst they can remember, up from the“The American people are more interested in their economic stability than any other issue,” Mary said, referring to the president’s economic challenges. “So they understand how bad this is.

Donald and his people can lie all they want about the health of the economy,” she added.latest YouGov/Economist polling“Donald is losing control not only over the narrative, which I don’t believe is something that’s ever happened before, he’s losing control of himself,” Mary said.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joanna-Coles Mary-Trump Donald-J-Trump Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sindicato de actores aprueba contrato de 4 años con estudios y plataformas de streamingLos actores de televisión y cine votaron el jueves de forma abrumadora para ratificar un contrato de cuatro años con los estudios y los servicios de streaming, un mes después que los líderes de su sindicato negociaran un acuerdo que, afirman, ofrece protecciones contra actores sintéticos...

Read more »

Aguirre y México afrontan inicio del Mundial con buenas sensacionesDespués de 29 partidos y casi dos años de trabajo, el tiempo de ensayos en la selección mexicana culminó para el entrenador Javier Aguirre, que el próximo jueves en la inauguración del Mundial 2026 deberá mostrar que todo valió la pena.

Read more »

El papa reconoce dura competencia con Bad Bunny en EspañaEl papa León XIV reconoció el sábado, mientras se dirigía a España, que este fin de semana compite en Madrid con otro VIP, Bad Bunny.

Read more »

Estados Unidos cae ante Alemania, pero llega al Mundial con señales positivasEl “Team USA” perdió 2-1 frente a Alemania ante una asistencia récord en Chicago, cerrando su preparación para la Copa Mundial 2026 con una actuación competitiva ante una potencia europea.

Read more »