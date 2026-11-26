A new study broke down roughly how much money residents in each U.S. state spend each year during the holidays.

A woman holding a Christmassy shopping bag in a department store in Stuttgart, Germany, 10 December 2016. Photo: Christoph Schmidt/dpa | usage worldwide On average, holiday spending takes up 21% of a person's monthly take-home pay in the U.S.The holiday shopping season is upon us and around this time of year, money can become a real concern.

A new study broke down roughly how much money residents in each U.S. state spend each year during the holidays. MoneyLion looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Bureau of Labor Statistics and more to find the holiday travel and gift costs in each state matched up against a resident's monthly take-home pay.

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Looking at their findings, the study found that on average, holiday spending takes up 21% of a person's monthly take-home pay. The study found that Illinois residents spend roughly 19.9% of their monthly take-home pay on holiday spending each year, one of the lowest percentages in the Midwest. Michigan landed at the top of the list for the Midwest, with residents there spending 21.7% of their take-home pay on the holidays. Indiana wasn't far behind at 21.5%.