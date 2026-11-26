The National League is the fifth tier of English soccer.

England’s National League has experienced a significant financial shift in recent years, transforming the landscape of soccer in the country’s fifth tier. Formerly known as the Conference National, the division has long been viewed as the stepping stone between semi-professional and professionalThe effects are clear: attendance figures are climbing, squad budgets are growing and player salaries are reaching new heights.

But just how much money can National League players earn, and what does a typical weekly paycheck look like in England’s fifth tier? The National League has traditionally occupied the space between semi-professional soccer and the English Football League . Historically, earning promotion to League Two marked the transition to full-time professional soccer. That distinction has become less clear as former EFL clubs have returned to the fifth tier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, most National League teams operate professionally, although a handful still use part-time or hybrid models, including Wealdstone FC. Boreham Wood are among the division’s highest payers. | Alex Davidson/Getty Imagesare estimated to earn between £1,000 and £1,500 per week, with the division’s biggest clubs capable of offering substantially higher wages. Players relegated from the Premier League can distort the average.