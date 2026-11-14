How much did home internet cost in 2001 vs 2026?

Home internet in 2001 ranged from $20 for dial-up to $50 or so for broadband, the latter of which works out to more than the US' $80 average in 2026.

Everything's getting more expensive. Well, almost everything. From personal computers to video game consoles, prices for most gadgets have increased massively, in part due to the ongoing RAM crisis.

Home internet costs, however, haven't changed much despite witnessing big improvements in performance and bandwidth.continue to boost real-world internet speeds. Latency has also improved meaningfully, with split-second commands transmitted far more quickly and reliably today than two decades ago. Comparing price per megabit, costs have actually plummeted since the early 2000s. You might pay a similar amount, but performance is significantly better than two decades ago.

Also read ITV Adapts I'm A Celebrity 2026 Camp for Ade Adepita

ISPs also generally offer several plans at varying price points, letting you scale up or cut down based on your needs. Let's take a trip down memory lane and see how much internet prices have changed since the early 2000s.. At the time, consumers could get unlimited dial-up internet for as low as $21.95 a month from AT&T WorldNet, with EarthLink also charging users $21.95 as of June 2001.

Other providers charged a bit more, although not egregiously: AOL started the year at the same $21.95, but raised its fee to $23.90 per month in May 2001. Dial-up was limited to a maximum theoretical speed of 56 kbps, however, and was facing a new challenger in the early 2000s: broadband. Broadband costs were significantly higher, though.reported that cable broadband averaged $39.40 per month, while consumer DSL cost subscribers $47.18 on average in January 2001.

Advertisement

By the year's end, those numbers had risen to $44.22 and $51.67. These connections were significantly faster than dial-up, with speeds between 300 and 500 kbps, making them a tempting upgrade for those who could afford them. Unsurprisingly, today's internet networks blow older infrastructure out of the water. If we account for inflation, though, they aren't more expensive.

Instead, users actually pay less. For instance, that $51.67 spent on DSL back in 2001 has the buying power of about $100 today, which is more than enough for an internet subscription. , for example, found that the average monthly cost of American home internet in 2026 is $81.16, with many states well below that.report found that the median download speed in the US was 116.34 Mbps.

That's a massive improvement over DSL and early broadband without a commensurate increase in cost, and the availability ofZiply Fiber, for example, starts at 2 Gbps and offers up to 50 Gbps in some coverage areas, although the latter will set you back $900 a month plus a one-time $600 installation. While most people won't need those speeds, it shows just how far internet connectivity has come since the early 2000s.