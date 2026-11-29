Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso and Wild assistant GM Mike Murray make it all work. Somehow.

MINNEAPOLIS — The married couple sat down on their living room couch in early October to begin the complex task of cross-referencing their work schedules.

They plotted and planned day by day, week by week, month by month to figure out which nights one or both of them would be out of town and they needed a babysitter for their 3 1/2-year-old daughter Abby, and those occasions when they’d ask one of their parents to fly in from Massachusetts for reinforcements.

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“It’s certainly chaotic,” Melissa Caruso said at the kitchen table on one of those rare quiet evenings. “But I don’t think either of us can imagine doing anything else for a living. ” Caruso and husband Mike Murray are a hockey power couple. She is general manager of the Minnesota Frost.