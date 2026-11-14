How Mimi’s Became the New Dorrian’s

For an increasingly teetotaling Gen Z set, the hottest place to see and be seen on a Friday night is on the snaking line outside the cult froyo chain.

Not even two months since Mimi’s opened a branch on the Upper East Side, the cult frozen yogurt shop has become the clubhouse au moment.

Teenagers routinely flock over for dessert after Serafina, twenty-somethings prefer it tofor a healthy digestif. The scene is more or less the same downtown. At the Greenwich Village location on University Place, Mimi’s is giving the Red Lion a run for its money, stealing away NYU and Parsons students, alongside freshly graduated finance bros who might otherwise be nursing beers down the block. The clientele hasn’t necessarily changed; only the contents of their cups.

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And now, no fake ID needed. As Gen Z drinks less, New York’s social scene is finding new outlets for indulgence. From TikTok-famous bakeries to matcha shops with lines around the block, sweet treats have become social occasions in their own right. , the brainchild of Australian duo Amber Linz and Saul Katz, is just the latest obsession, luring hordes with its artisanal frozen yogurt and aesthetically pleasing interiors.

If you want to know where your friends are on a Friday night, they are likely on the corner of 72nd and Lex. Mimi's Frozen Yogurt Of course, neither froyo nor the city’s obsession with waiting in line is particularly novel. What’s more interesting is how Manhattan’s privileged youth has transformed an otherwise mundane suburban pastime into something resembling a luxury experience.

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The product is accessible and the ritual familiar, but the seemingly perpetual line lends the whole affair an air of exclusivity. And in a town where people routinely mistake inconvenience for desirability, the wait has become part of the appeal. On a recent weeknight at the Upper East Side location, the line stretched nearly an entire block. Teenagers mingled with off-the-clock doctors, a girl was hysterically crying over a breakup, and couples stopped in for an easy date night.

Outside, SUVs idled curbside as the more well-mannered children ferried to-go cups of frozen yogurt back to waiting drivers and nannies. It was a scene straight out of a Fairfield County Dairy Queen, transplanted onto a Manhattan sidewalk, complete with a winding velvet rope. Michael and Omer, a young couple fresh off a dinner date, had discovered Mimi’s through social media. They declared the tart flavor “the best around” and praised the “really cute” exposed-wood seating and A+ people watching.

Rather than taking their yogurt to go, they preferred to stay and enjoy the atmosphere: the prospect of running into someone they know kept them seated. Perhaps that’s what makes Mimi’s more than another fleeting food trend. Like Dorrian’s, it has become a social fixture where who’s in the room matters almost as much as—if not more than—what’s being served.

And for a generation, curated social circles, and Ubers as personal chauffeurs, the ultimate flex has become the complete opposite: a quotidian suburban experience, dressed up as something exclusive. At Mimi’s, anyone can get in. They just have to wait their turn.