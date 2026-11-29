After years of upheaval within the Cyrus clan, Miley is looking forward to starting a family of her own.

He is Christopher Cody Cyrus, Miley’s rarely seen half-brother, who has lived life largely outside the spotlight which has followed his famous family for more than three decades.

His presence at the wedding was one of the most telling signs of just how far the fractured Cyrus family has come. Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando exchanged vows poolside during their wedding at Frank Sinatra’s former home in Palm Springs, Calif. , Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

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“The photos speak for themselves,” a source close to the family told Page Six. “What’s really incredible was that Christopher was there. ” Cody, as he is known, was born on April 8, 1992, following Billy Ray’s brief relationship with Kristin Luckey, then a waitress, in South Carolina. The singer’s new husband has been a calming influence on her amid her family’s long-running dispute, Page Six is told.