How Meryl Streep and Martin Short ‘support each other’ in ‘genuine’ relationship after his daughter’s death

A source close to the couple exclusively told Page Six that the pair’s relationship has become a source of strength and support for the “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have found comfort in one another as the actor continues to cope with the devastating“They just work so well together,” the insider said.

“It’s like each one of them is exactly what the other person needs at this stage in life. It all feels incredibly effortless between them. ”Meryl Streep and Martin Short have found comfort in one another as the actor continues to cope with the devastating loss of his daughter, Katherine.

A source close to the couple exclusively told Page Six that the pair’s relationship has become a source of strength and support for the “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars. The source said the “Devil Wears Prada” star and the “Father of the Bride” actor, both 76, “have this ease between them that’s really rare. ” “Everybody should be so lucky to find somebody who fits into their life the way they do each other’s,” the insider explained.

“They make each other laugh, they support each other and there’s just a calmness to their relationship. It never feels forced. ”The insider told Page Six, “It’s like each one of them is exactly what the other person needs at this stage in life. ” “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a spokesperson for Short told Page Six on Feb. 24.

“The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world. ” The couple, who Page Six exclusively revealed had been dating for “well over a year,” continue to keep their romance largely private.

As Page Six previously reported, the romance between Streep and Short was “completely unexpected” and also “took them by surprise. ”Earlier this month, the pair appeared happier than ever while enjoying a dinner date in London, where they were photographed smiling together during an intimate evening out.

“Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him. ”“Spending a few days in London, picking a restaurant at random, and ending up eating just a few meters away from Meryl Streep and her husband,” a fan tweeted alongside a snapshot of Streep and Short sitting next to one another in a corner booth.

When the fan was asked if she attempted to get a selfie with the actors, she replied, “No. They were having a great time. Full of laughs and tender gestures. No desire to impose myself in the middle of that.

” Meryl Streep and Martin Short have found comfort in one another as the actor continues to cope with the devastating loss of his daughter, Katherine. A source close to the couple exclusively told Page Six that the pair's relationship has become a source of strength and support for the “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars.

The insider told Page Six, “It’s like each one of them is exactly what the other person needs at this stage in life.

" As Page Six previously reported, the romance between Streep and Short was “completely unexpected” and also “took them by surprise. ”Earlier this month, the pair appeared happier than ever while enjoying a dinner date in London, where they were photographed smiling together during an intimate evening out.





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