Penn women’s soccer player Leigha Matter mentors at Alexander McClure Elementary School through the nonprofit Classroom Champions. Her visit on Monday was “a nice day” for the students.

Jeremy Ortega, a fourth grader at Alexander McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park , was the first to speak when Penn women’s soccer midfielder Leigha Matter visited.

But when the class went outside to play, he mumbled that he wanted to play football, not soccer, and sulked.

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“Do you want to have a pass? ” Matter asked the boy, who sat facing away from the field.

“I want to see if you can score. ” Suddenly, the idea of trying to score against Matter seemed to intrigue Jeremy. The Penn junior stood in front of the goal as the fourth grader took a breath before taking his kick. Matter lifted a leg and the ball slipped past.

Jeremy celebrated, pointing his fingers at Matter, who said smiling, “You got me! ” Matter visited Lindsey Coupe’s learning support class on Monday as a mentor through the Classroom Champions , a nonprofit that pairs Olympic, Paralympic, NCAA, and professional athletes with kindergarten through 8th grade schools to teach students emotional and mental success.

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“When was on her campaign trail, she just kept hearing from families, working families, all families,” said Dr. Debora Carrera, Philadelphia’s chief education officer. “They just wanted more enrichment opportunities for their children, and they wanted their children to be in safe places. ” The mayor’s office of education joined the Classroom Champions initiative last year. Now, 10 schools, including Alexander McClure, have implemented the program.

Athletes will meet with students virtually. But this year, Carrera wanted to connect more local athletes with students. Coupe, 30, has been teaching at the school for nine years. She says Classroom Champions widens the students’ horizons.

“When we’re little and young, we live in a bubble. We don’t know too much,” Coupe said. As a special education teacher, she hopes that meeting athletes like Matter will show children that “no matter what label or diagnosis you may have, you can be successful. ” She added: “In this building, it’s always the same adults telling them, ‘You can do this, this is how we calm down, these are your strategies.

’ So it’s nice to give them an adult outside of their world telling them the same thing. ” Matter believes the learning goes both ways. At Penn, she said it’s easy to get lost in the academic pressure and noise of internships, clubs, and classes. Classroom Champions is one way she can “translate” the competitiveness of being the best student and athlete into being the best resource for students.

“You just learn so much from the kids,” Matter said. “Their different experiences, the questions that they ask. … Coming into their environment has been enlightening. ” Classroom Champions follows a curriculum with units, including emotions, perseverance, and teamwork, among others.

Matter came to speak about goal-setting with the students on Monday morning. She shared a time when she was cut from her soccer program in fourth grade and decided to set a schedule for herself to improve her skills. She quickly turned her speech into a discussion, asking the children what sports or hobbies they enjoyed. Jeremy said football.

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“What position are you? ” Matter asked him. Coupe replied for Jeremy and said he didn’t have a position. Matter answered, “That’s good, it’s good to be able to go anywhere.

” Some played soccer, another tennis. Abraham Reyes-Ramirez, who sat in the back, didn’t say much, but Coupe said he liked to play video games. On the field, the students each had their turn with Matter. Sa’Mayiah Harris learned to aim for the goal’s corner.

Abraham learned to juggle a ball on his foot. Justin Ventura-Rodriguez wanted to play one-on-one with Matter, but then Persidalee Felix decided to join Abraham. Once they returned inside, the children asked if Matter could play Uno with them. She obliged and stayed a little longer.

Even after Matter left, the excitement lingered.

“ just kept saying like, ‘We got to go on the soccer pitch with a real soccer player! ’” Coupe said.

“They went out for recess and were teaching some of their friends some of the kicking and dribbling that they learned from her. ” Classroom Champions CEO Seth Rosenzweig added: “When Penn student-athletes walk into the classroom at McClure Elementary, you can see how excited the kids are to spend time with the mentors they’ve been learning from all year. Those visits bring our Champion Mindset curriculum to life.

” Jeremy took a moment to tell his teacher: “This is a nice day for us. ”