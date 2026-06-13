How Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol at Her First Trooping the Colour

Remember the media frenzy this caused?

ceremonies alongside the rest of the Royal Family are long over, but her first rule-breaking appearance is forever ingrained in history.debut in June 2018, a month after marrying Prince Harry in a lavish London ceremony, in a look that breached royal protocol.

In case you need a refresher, Meghan donned a pastel pink Carolina Herrera ensemble, which included the iconic asymmetric silhouette. However, she broke a major royal rule: no off-the-shoulder looks at major royal events. As you can see, Meghan looked absolutely radiant on that day and nailed the unofficial pastel-colored dress code.

However, this royal protocol rule-breaking shocked many.at the time that Meghan’s look “will be compiled on her own terms. Hers is a 21st-century take on elegance that looks as pristine as is expected in her new royal role, but which also pushes some of the unspoken rules of the regal dress code. ”. Now, obviously, Meghan isn’t the first to break the off-the-shoulder rule.

Back on July 19, 2017, when she donned an off-the-shoulder red gown from Alexander McQueen at The Queen’s Birthday Party, and Diana donned this trend numerous times as a royal. ; she donned a dark navy ensemble from Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, along with a fascinator by Noel Stewart, mere months after welcoming her son, Archie, per By the time Trooping the Colour returned from its 2020 and 2021 hiatus, Meghan and Harry had relocated to the US after leaving the Royal Family, and amid an ongoing feud with Prince William and King Charles, the couple will not make their return this year.

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Boldly Goes Topless for Beachy Getaway That Shows She’s Living Life on Her Terms





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