How Meghan and Harry's Former Friends and Commercial Partnerships Fell Apart, Revealed by Daily Mail

Our chief showbusiness correspondent delves into how stars once loyal to Meghan and Harry have started to align themselves more closely with the King, and reveals the commercial partnerships lost by the couple, including a battle with Netflix. The story is available in the newsletter, which you can sign up for today and get in your inbox for free on Thursday evening.

After the breakdown of Meghan and Harry's rich and powerful network was exposed this month, many are asking how they fell out with their famous friends in the first place.

Now our chief showbusiness correspondent - who uncovered their plight - reveals how stars the Sussexes once called friends have started to align themselves more closely with the King. And not only that, Alison Boshoff digs into the commercial partnerships that the couple have lost - including a battle with Netflix. To read Alison's behind-the-scenes take, sign up to the newsletter today and get the story in your inbox absolutely FREE on Thursday evening.

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