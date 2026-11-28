Physicians said they favor lower drug prices, but are worried that their practices could turn into collateral damage.

Adrienne Hollander’s rheumatology practice in South Jersey has spent more than two decades expanding drug infusion services that are now facing drastic payment reductions under Medicare.

Drug price negotiations intended to offer price relief to consumers and government could wipe out as much as 50% of the revenue that independent practices like hers receive from administering certain drugs in their offices, according to national estimates. Lower drug prices would help the seniors relying on the government-funded Medicare program, who increasingly can’t afford their medications. Independent physicians don’t oppose that.

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The problem would come from the hit to a 6% fee, meant to cover the cost of handling expensive medications. The fee is based on a percentage of the drug’s price, so when the negotiated price drops, the fee drops with it.