How McDonald’s and other restaurant chains are celebrating the World Cup

From commemorative cups to watch party snacks, here’s what’s out there.

McDonald’s FIFA World Cup 26 Meal includes a Big Mac with extra sauce, fries and a collectible cup featuring soccer stars such as Son Heung-Min, June 4, 2026.

tournament, which will kick off on June 11 in Mexico City. The first match in Los Angeles will take place on June 12 at SoFi Stadium. FIFA is the governing body that organizes the tournament. McDonald’s World Cup meals for breakfast come with a Sausage McMuffin with Egg or a Sausage Biscuit with Egg plus hash browns and a small beverage for around $9.99.

The lunch and dinner meal includes either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with a limited-edition gold packet of Big Mac Sauce, fries and a drink. Prices are around $12.79-$12.99. Each meal comes with one of nine collectible cups featuring soccer stars Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min, Lamine Yamal, Alphonso Davies and Santiago Gimenez. Grimace, the purple McDonald’s character, also gets a cup.

Beginning June 9, a FIFA World Cup 26 Happy Meal will go on sale. Each will come with one of 23 collectible Squishmallows plushies, according to a news release. Other chains with World Cup promotions include Dave & Buster’s, which will bury coveted match tickets with soccer inflatables in its Human Crane, a giant claw game, June 11-17. There will also be a new soccer game and matches on 40-foot screens, according to a news release.

Theme menu items include sliders representing host countries, the United States, Mexico and Canada. Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian barbecue, will have a watch party menu on June 13, 19 and 24. It costs $54 per person, depending on location, and includes roasted meat tastings, bar bites and two cocktails. Check with your local restaurant for times.

TGI Fridays, which still has a few locations in Southern California, will serve “Matchday Bites” starting at $8.99. They will include wings, chicken fingers, sliders and Korean ribs.





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