How MC Gasco-Buisson Is Building Unilever Prestige Into a Billion-pound Behemoth

Unilever Prestige CEO Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson shares her vision for creating a multi billion-pound prestige beauty unit inside of Unilever.

A big part of that strategy includes the prestige division, founded in 2014 under the aegis of then CEO Paul Polman, who hired Vasiliki Petrou, a former P&G executive, toClean Beauty Pioneer Karen Behnke Returns With Beauty Crush Skincare Gasco-Buisson, a chemical engineer by training with extensive experience inside and outside of beauty, has been in the role for about 18 months, and has already made significant changes.

She divested underperforming brands including Ren Clean Skin Care and Kate Somerville to free up focus and resources on the four brands in the portfolio that have been identified as the next billion-pound powerhouses: Dermalogica, Paula’s Choice, Hourglass and K18 Biomimetic Hair Science, with a fifth, Tatcha, considered a core on-deck proposition.

“In the beginning when we acquired the brands, we had the ‘string of pearls’ model — we wanted to preserve the founder mindset and entrepreneurialism, the agility and speed, of the brands,” Gasco-Buisson said in her first extensive interview since assuming the position. “Now, we’re continuing to protect that, but we’re bringing in more of the scale and capability advantage that Unilever has to offer.

” The goal is to accelerate the globalization of the portfolio, particularly in Europe and the U.K., which analysts have been advocating for for years.

“Most of our brands are U.S. born and are very strong in their home country,” Gasco-Buisson said. “Now we are focused on making sure that not only are they present in Europe and the U.K., but that we’re building equity and desire at scale. ” Dermalogica is the largest brand in the portfolio and the most global.

“The opportunity is to continue to own the strength in professional skin therapy at a time when the environment is shifting so much,” Gasco-Buisson said. Paula’s Choice, born as a direct-to-consumer brand, also has global scope, with about half of its sales done outside of the U.S. Since coming on board, Gasco-Buisson has been working with the team to optimize its in-store presence at Sephora, where it launched in 2021.

“When you go into a self-select environment, you need a brand architecture that is simpler to understand and formulas that enable people to enter the brand,” Gasco-Buisson said. “So categories like moisturizers that have a deeper penetration of usage versus something like your best azelaic acid. You have to adjust your play to make sure you have the categories, products and visibility that matter in physical retail.

” While there is renewed momentum behind the brands, the road to 1 billion is still a long one. Dermalogica is thought to currently be close to about $500 million in sales, while the other three ‘power’ brands are about three years away from the half-billion dollar mark, industry sources indicate.

“It could take 10 years to get to a billion, but that’s what we’re here for. We want these brands to be around for 100 years, so whether it takes five years or 10 years, for us, that’s not the point said Gasco-Buisson.

“The point is to grow them in a healthy, sustainable way so that they’re here for a long time. “To do desire at scale, you have to execute brilliantly — product innovation, your stores, every touchpoint, every customer interaction,” Gasco-Buisson continued. “In our business, you can’t sustain that level of precision and experience and sensorial perfection if you do it too fast.

So my obsession is to grow in a way that makes the brands an icon of not just today, but also the future. ” Gasco-Buisson has maintained the structure of Unilever Prestige, with each of the brands set up as an independent business with its own CEO and founder involvement. Unilever calls the approach a “house of companies. ” “I think of it as a luxury apartment building, and each of the brands is a different floor.

The portfolio team provides the roof — things like innovation capabilities, access to resources, unlocking talent,” Gasco-Buisson said. Founder input remains critical, with most founders still involved in varying degrees with the brands they created, and some, like K18 cofounder Suveen Sahib, remaining in the top operational spot. But Gasco-Buisson and her team step in on an as-needed basis, both for structural support or course correction when a brand stagnates.

“You can get beautiful DNA from a founder, but 20 years later, you can’t just be doing the exact same thing,” she said. “The world is moving. How people consume information changes. When we’re stagnant, we lose our way and people start doing crazy things.

” One such example is Murad, started by Los Angeles-based dermatologist Dr. Howard Murad who was an early pioneer in understanding the inner-outer beauty connection. But over the last five years or so, the brand has lost direction. Gasco-Buisson installed a new leadership team last year tasked with reinterpreting its DNA in a modern way.

“Too many people come into a brand and just change it — that hardly ever works,” she said. “That’s not the job. The job is to find what is beautiful and unique and special, and modernize it. ” Moving forward, Gasco-Buisson is actively looking for brands to enter the portfolio.

While competitors like L’Oréal and the Estée Lauder Cos. have focused much of their M&A activity on brands from growing global markets like South Korea, India and Mexico, the primary focus for Unilever remains founder-led brands born in the U.S. High-energy and extremely personable, Gasco-Buisson loves meeting with founders and asking about everything from their brand vision to the legacy they hope to leave.

“I’m always searching for people who want to scale insurgency,” she said. “The future of prestige beauty is bright, but we all need to learn to be more agile. The channels are changing, AI is disrupting consumer journeys,” Gasco-Buisson continued.

“Consumer’s expectations are changing more than ever. We’ve got to be more agile and omnichannel in our thinking. We need to be ready to go where the customer is. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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