Omer Mayer has struggled to find his shot this season. Matt Painter is trying to help the sophomore guard regain his confidence.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Omer Mayer finally saw the ball go through the net on his second three-point attempt of Friday night's game against Oakland, you could sense the immediate relief.

The crowd at Mackey Arena roared, and the sophomore guard threw his hands up as if to say, "finally!

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" Mayer finished the game by making one of his three attempts in Purdue's 95-49 win to close out its five-game homestand. He only scored three points, but after missing his previous eight attempts and shooting 4-for-32 until Friday night's game, seeing the ball go through the net had to feel good. During this stretch when he's struggled to find the bottom of the well, head coach Matt Painter tried to reinstill the confidence of his sophomore guard.

"For Omer to make his shot, just to see the ball go in," Painter said. "I clipped all of his makes from last year and made him watch it, just to have a feel-good moment. Just to build confidence.

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" Mayer shot 41.2% from the field and 35.5% from deep last season, averaging 5.5 points per contest off the bench. He began this season as the starting guard, but is now in a backup role. Sure, Mayer would still love to be in a starting role, but he can still be a significant contributor off the bench. Since moving from the starting three to coming off the bench, junior guard Gicarri Harris is averaging 14 points per game.

Nov 9, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mayer's struggles have been a topic of conversation for several games now. That's the unfortunate reality when a talented player endures a shooting slump, especially so early in the season. One thing that has to make Mayer feel particularly good is that his head coach never stopped trusting him.

After the loss to Lipscomb, a night in which he went 0-for-2 from the floor, Painter talked about the faith he had in the guard..

"As a staff, you keep spending time with him, you keep working with him, you keep watching film, because there's a good player inside there. " It was only one three-pointer, but perhaps that moment — and hearing the roar of the Mackey Arena crowd again — will reinstill Mayer's confidence in himself heading into an important stretch for the Boilermakers.

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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.