How Marvel Nearly Published a Michael Jackson Comic in 1983

Writer Christopher Priest reveals how Marvel Comics came close to launching a Michael Jackson comic book in 1983, inspired by the success of their KISS comic, but the project ultimately stalled after internal editorial hesitation.

In 1983, Marvel nearly published a Michael Jackson comic, with Christopher Priest writing and Michael Golden drawing. Priest, then editor Jim Owsley, pursued a Michael Jackson Marvel comic after the success of Marvel’s KISS comic.

Michael Jackson’s camp was reportedly enthusiastic, and Priest says Jackson was a real Marvel fan who loved comics. , just so he could play Spider-Man in the movies. But I didn't know there was an almost-Michael-Jackson comic book byExact date unknown – circa 1990 – Michael Jackson arriving at a celebrity event. Editorial credit: Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock.comwas gaining momentum in 1983.

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Marvel had recently published a KISS comic and Priest, a fan of both the band and the singer, thought the next logical step was obvious.

"What if we did a Michael Jackson comic, as we had just done a KISS comic, right? Let's do a Michael Jackson.

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" He tracked down Michael Jackson's representatives, and conversations followed. The response, according to Christopher Priest, was enthusiastic. Hit artist Michael Golden, best known forand co-creator of Rogue and Bucky O'Hare, was lined up to draw it. Christopher Priest began writing the script.

The project looked real. Then it reached the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics.

"is like, Michael Jackson, he's that kid that sings with his brothers, right? " The pitch was passed along to editor. From there, in Priest's telling,"the project got handed off into the Marvel machine, and it just died some," he said. He still sounds slightly amazed by the miss.

Christopher Priest noted that Jackson was a genuine Marvel fan who would have loved the idea. Later, Jackson appeared in official comics tied toLongshot #2 by Ann Nocenti and Arthur Adams Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

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Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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