How 'Married At First Sight UK' Axe Has Impacted American & Oz Versions

We analyzed how the 'Married At First Sight UK' scandal has impacted versions of the Channel 4 show in America and Australia.

ITV Cutting $40M From Media & Entertainment Budget Due To Weak Advertising Market ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Producer Urges “Anyone Who Feels They Have Been Subject Of Wrongdoing” To Come Forward Following David Walliams Allegationsis “reviewing” Channel 4’s report into the show, which has been axed in the UK following rape allegations.told us they are “examining the findings,” while noting “many of the recommendations for improvement are already in place for“We are always reviewing our participant protocols to ensure our participants’ safety and wellbeing,” added a spokeswoman for Endemol Shine Australia.

“Production ofrevealed earlier this year by BBC News, which the men accused of wrongdoing deny. Following these allegations being made public, two reviews were commissioned by Channel 4 CEO Priya Dogra, one examining welfare protocols and the other looking into whether changes should be made to protocolsprotocols already in place that were suggested by Heggessey include cast being allowed to keep in touch with friends and family outside the show, a regular refresh of the show’s psychologists, and keeping casting and welfare teams separate.

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The Australia team have separate issues they are dealing with. New South Wales Police told BBC News last month that inquiries had taken place “following a report of inappropriate content being shared”. Nine has confirmed that it is “aware of a police investigation. ”is made by another different company, North Road-owned Kinetic Content.

A spokeswoman declined comment on the Channel 4 review and whethercould implement some of the recommendations in the States. We understand the American version is not currently filming and hasn’t been picked up for new seasons at this point.is one of the world’s most successful formats. It originated in Denmark, where it still airs on local network DR1, produced by Seven. One-owned Snowman Productions.

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Seven. One told us other versions around the world that it controls remain business as usual, while its distribution arm will continue selling older editions ofconfirmed that Channel 4 and production company CPL’s welfare protocols were compliant with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code; the Heggessey review found that they were ‘extensive, extremely thorough and of a high standard from which other productions in the industry have learnt’.

Despite the findings of the reviews, Channel 4 has made the independent strategic decision not to continue the show. This decision has no impact on the show in other countries. ” In the UK, however, the fallout from the cancelation continues. Its axing came on the day Russell Brand, a former Channel 4 presenter,co-creator David Walliams, who denies the allegations and says “I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law.

”plus the American, Australian and New Zealand versions have been removed from Channel 4’s VoD platform, while a planned spin-off has been cancelled.allegations broke. She will likely face questions on the show when she appears in front of a parliamentary committee on Tuesday and has said its “considerable budget” will now be used to “find the next generation of distinctive and disruptive British television.

” This will be a key task for new programs chief David Brindley, who starts in a few weeks’ time.

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