How Many Yankees Games Have Been Postponed in 2026 Season?

The New York Yankees will wrap up their weekend set against the rival Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. It was supposed to be a three-game series, but it will

General view of Yankee Stadium during a rain delay before the start of a game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images The New York Yankees will wrap up their weekend set against the rival Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

It was supposed to be a three-game series, but it will only be for two, thanks to inclement weather.that their scheduled matchup against the Red Sox would be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, August 29th, at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were set to run Will Warren out on the mound, who was scheduled to be opposed by Ranger Suarez for the Red Sox.

Suarez will instead pitch on Sunday against the Bronx Bombers, while Cam Schlitter will get the call for New York. As for the postponed game, the first game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET in late August, with the second tentatively scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. Now, the timing of the second game between the two AL East rivals could change depending on whether there’s more inclement weather by the time we roll around to August 29.

However, New York fans will hope that won’t be the case. Thus far, Aaron Boone’s crew has gotten quite lucky on the weather front this season. But as we know, once we get into summer, there could be more rain delays and/or postponements. As of now, the Yankees have only had two games affected by weather.

This post will be updated throughout the regular season whenever New York has weather-related postponements, along with any other corresponding info. Before Saturday night’s game against Boston was postponed,. Coincidentally, that was also on a Saturday and part of a three-game weekend set. The Yankees ended up going 1-1 in what became a quick two-game series vs. Tampa Bay.

As for the postponed game, it will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, September 22nd at Yankee Stadium. The first contest between the Yankees and Rays is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, with the second game tentatively set for 7:05 p.m. ET. This will be New York’s second-to-last series of the season, which could determine who wins the AL East.

Depending on how things look by the time the calendar rolls around to September, it will be imperative for the Yankees to split the four-game series or take three out of four games. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsJovan has over 13 years of experience in sports media, including stops at The Philadelphia Tribune, SB Nation, FanSided and Hoops Habit.

Most recently joining OnSI, his teams covered include the New York Jets, New York Yankees and New York Knicks.





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