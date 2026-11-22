The Riverside County sheriff faces scrutiny for a $3.19 million cost to taxpayers for security his office says is needed because of death threats.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco speaks at an Oct. 13, 2024, news conference after the arrest of a man near the site of Donald Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley.

over a 12-month span and followed him during campaign events unrelated to his sheriff’s duties, according to the county auditor-controller’s office. Bianco’s undersheriff said this week that the security was necessary because of death threats against the sheriff that go back years and have continued. Unlike Bianco, sheriffs in Imperial, Orange, San Bernardino and San Diego counties do not have full-time security details accompanying them.

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Los Angeles County uses “sworn personnel to provide the security details, which date back 120 years to previous Sheriffs throughout history,” the county’s sheriff’s department said via email.

“Several sworn personnel” are assigned to the detail in rotating shifts throughout the week, with staffing levels adjusted “based on the Sheriff’s schedule, specific assignments and an assessment of the threat level,” the department added. County lawyers determined that Luna can have a detail and department vehicle “when attending political events, including off-duty hours, when necessary for public safety and security purposes,” department officials said.

“These arrangements ensure the Sheriff’s protection, allow him to maintain access to emergency communications, and for an immediate response when needed. ” The campaign events Luna attended were all in L.A. County “and he did not stay overnight in connection with these events,” the department said. Including salary and benefits, Luna’s detail costs about $288,000 per individual assigned to it, the department said.

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A budget for the detail was not immediately available Friday afternoon, Nov. 20. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes has a security detail available if he wants and after a threat assessment is done of any event he plans to attend, department spokesperson Sgt. Lizbeth Gwisdalla said. The department has a dignitary protection unit that can accompany the sheriff if there’s a credible threat or depending on the magnitude of the event, Gwisdalla said.

The unit, whose members also handle other department duties, is “not anything special for the sheriff,” she added, noting that it deployed for Vice President JD Vance’sSan Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus does not have a security detail, department spokesperson Jenny Smith said. Nor does Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes, according to county Undersheriff Robert Benavidez. San Diego County “does not maintain a dedicated security detail for the Sheriff,” the county sheriff’s department said via email.

“Security measures, when necessary, are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. ” Santa Clara County in Northern California has a slightly smaller population — 1.92 million — than Riverside County, home to roughly 2.5 million. Bob Jonsen, the county’s sheriff, does not have a security detail, department spokesperson Brooks Jarosz said.covers the detail’s expenses from October 2025 to October 2026, including payroll costs, purchasing-card charges and employee reimbursement claims.

According to the report, the security detail incurred $3,160,839.85 in payroll costs and $32,491.33 in purchasing card charges and expense reimbursements. The costs came at dates and locations where the sheriff took part in gubernatorial debates, including one at Fresno State University, the report found. The detail booked five rooms at the San Francisco Marriott Fisherman’s Wharf for Bianco’s April appearance at a televised gubernatorial debate at San Francisco’s KRON-TV, according to the report.

Three deputies appear to have accompanied Bianco to a recording of the “Real AF Podcast” hosted by Andy Frisella in St. Louis on March 30-31, the report states.

“The Department booked three Ritz-Carlton rooms, airfare and rentals” for the trip, the report added. The report also details a $665.62 dinner in July, including three rib eyes and roasted bone marrow, at Alley at Vermont, a Los Angeles steakhouse.

“Assigned detail included” a sergeant, three deputies “and the Sheriff,” the report states. Benoit has said his office is not aware “of any reimbursements by the sheriff or his campaign for any of these expenses. ”“Those threats have continued and intensified over time, resulting in arrests both in California and out of state,” Sharp said in a statement. Bianco, Sharp said, is sheriff “24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

His position, public visibility, and the nature of the threats directed toward him create security concerns that extend beyond the walls of the Sheriff’s Office. ” “This is not about status, convenience, or political preference,” Sharp wrote.

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“It is about taking legitimate threats seriously, protecting the Sheriff who is entrusted with serving the public, and ensuring he can continue fulfilling the responsibilities of his elected office. ” Sniff, who served as sheriff for 11 years, said he “never’ had a security detail while in office, nor did his predecessors going back to Ben Clark, who was sheriff from 1963 to 1986. Sniff worked in the sheriff’s office for decades before he led it.

“Even when under threat — and it’s not uncommon for any cop coming up through the ranks to receive death threats — I certainly slept with a gun under my pillow a few times,” he said. Domnic McGee, president of Castellum Security & Protective Services in Huntington Beach, said he attended a January event in Garden Grove featuring Bianco and Republican Steve Hilton,“I counted a minimum of eight inside,” said McGee, who believes the sheriff had “double-digit security” at the event.

“That is unusual,” he said. “Even details for former presidents usually have four or five men at most, including the local Secret Service field office. ” A self-described conservative, McGee added: “I have worked events where Gavin Newsom was present, and he had two officers with him. ” “Although I am not a Gavin Newsom fan, he seems to be more fiscally conservative than Chad Bianco in this regard.

” The cost of Bianco’s security detail “is yet another example of an out-of-control Sheriff’s Department,” the Riverside Sheriff Accountability Coalition said in a news release. The auditor-controller’s report “raises questions about how security costs for campaign-related events were tracked, what rules governed the use of county resources, and whether any expenses were reimbursed,” argued the coalition, which supports establishing an inspector general’s office and a community-based advisory committee to oversee the sheriff.as sheriff in 2028, should reimburse the county for expenses his detail incurred while protecting him at campaign events, Davina Hurt, government ethics director for the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, said via email.

“The question isn’t whether he needs protection. It’s who pays when the protection is for the candidate and not the sheriff. Other public officials aren’t allowed to use public money to fund their campaigns, so the standard should be the same here. ” Hurt added: “It’s about whether leaders hold themselves to the standard they’d demand of anyone else.

The simplest way to show good faith is to have an independent review sort official costs from campaign costs, and reimburse the county for the campaign share. Resisting that keeps the question open and weakens accountability with the public.

” Bianco also is in a dispute with Riverside County supervisors over who should pay his legal fees stemming from his seizure earlier this yearon Nov. 17 seeking more than $10,000 for his legal bills; his lawyer said Bianco plans to sue the county to recoup that money.