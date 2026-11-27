Honk, who answers transportation questions with the help of experts, rattles off what he has learned in the past year because of great reader queries.

Stairway to Nowhere? That’s what they look like, but Caltrans says they are there to serve a function. This Thanksgiving season Honk is thankful for his readers, who are the smartest, prettiest, handsomest, funniest, most creative and happiest people, and the sharpest dressers, too.

Because of their questions during the past year, he has learned:only if unsafe There is an exception: If a traffic signal’s walking man says pedestrians can go, so can bicyclists if safe even against a red. …who take the three-plus lane to get a break on the toll, but actually have too few occupants. The spotter gives a heads-up to a California Highway Patrol officer who can cite the offender.

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…, which determines — even through many tinted windows — how many occupants are in the vehicle. Toll officials say it can even detect infants in child seats. A human being looks at the eight produced photos and ensures a violation occurred before a fine is issued. …a wide, fancy-looking stairway was built years ago and seems to go nowhere A disabled-person parking sign that includes “Van Accessible” signals to qualified drivers that a van will easily fit in.