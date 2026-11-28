At 38 years old, Kevin Durant remains one of the top players in the NBA. This season, Durant is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 19 gam

Nov 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant warms up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect At 38 years old, Kevin Durant remains one of the top players in the NBA. This season, Durant is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 19 games. While Durant’s scoring is nearing a career low, recorded during his rookie year, he remains efficient, shooting 50.8% from the field. This rate of production would likely be enough to secure him an All-Star selection in 2027.

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During media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka expressed that Durant has the ability to continue playing in the league for numerous seasons.