Researchers estimate there are more than 5,300 AI-powered license plate-tracking cameras in Illinois. How many are in your neighborhood?

A Pew Research analysis estimates there are more than 5,300 Flock cameras across Illinois, mostly concentrated in the Chicago metro area. The license plate-tracking cameras have drawn scrutiny over privacy concerns, data-sharing rules and police oversight.

You may have driven past one without even noticing, and depending on where you live, there could be dozens or even hundreds in your county.estimates there are roughly 110,000 Flock cameras scanning license plates nationwide, amid a growing debate over public safety and privacy. Mounted in neighborhoods across the U.S., Flock cameras take photos of vehicles and use artificial intelligence to record details like the vehicle's license plate number, make, model and color, along with the time it drove by.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company founded in 2017, sells the cameras to police departments, sheriff's offices, neighborhood associations and private businesses. The company says it provides the technology, while each buyer controls who can access the footage and how long to keep it under local laws. Flock hasn't released a public map of its camera network.