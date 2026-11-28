While the San Francisco 49ers feel confident in Mac Jones as a replacement for Brock Purdy in Week 12, there are notable differences between the two. That could

in Week 12, there are notable differences between the two. That could end up having a significant impact on how the pass catchers fare when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The biggest difference between Jones and Purdy is their appetite for danger. Purdy will hold the ball longer than Jones and push the ball down the field more. His average time to throw for his career is 2.96, and this year it is 3.01. Jones’ average is 2.61, and his career-high is 2.69.

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He is going to throw the ball about a half-second faster on average. With that, he throws the ball 20 yards or more down the field about 3% less often. That is because Jones is not accurate down the field. For his career, he only completes 32% of his passes when throwing 20 yards down the field.