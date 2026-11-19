Looking beyond the Ramadan and Eid holidays to other moments on the cultural calendar is key for luxury brands looking to build relationships in the Middle East.

December in the United Arab Emirates begins with one of the country’s most significant celebrations: UAE National Day, officially known as Eid Al Etihad. On December 2, 1971, six emirates formally united to establish the United Arab Emirates, under the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation on February 10, 1972, completing the union of seven emirates. As the luxury industry invests more in the Middle East, holiday shopping moments around Eid and Ramadan have ranked high on brands’ priority lists. To expand their reach, brands should look beyond these two tentpoles, starting with National Day, which this year marks the 55th anniversary of the UAE’s formation on December 2-3.

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For those who live and work in the UAE, the occasion carries a significance that extends well beyond a public holiday.

“What makes the UAE particularly special is that its national identity is strong enough to embrace people from all over the world without losing its own character,” says Ahmad Al Gergawi, an Emirati and founder of UAE-based creative agency Dyemension A, which has worked with brands ranging from Cartier and Vacheron Constantin to Birkenstock. “It is a country where Emirati heritage and global perspectives coexist, and where people from different backgrounds are able to contribute to its story.

” In 2025, Birkenstock collaborated with Dyemension A for their National Day celebrations, employing Emirati talent across their production. This year’s celebrations come after a particularly challenging period for the region, shaped in part by the US-Israeli war on Iran and its wider economic repercussions. For the retail industry, the impact has been felt through increased costs of transporting goods and a slowdown in tourism.

Against this backdrop, the importance of the local consumer has come into sharper focus, particularly as UAE residents have. Firras Alwahabi, founder and managing director of Faux Consultancy, a Dubai-based public relations company whose clients include Loewe, Guerlain and Zegna, says, “I think this year’s National Day will carry particular significance. The UAE has experienced a challenging year, and I think there will be an even stronger sense of appreciation, pride and solidarity among those who call the country home.

” But how should brands show up? For luxury brands, this presents an opportunity to consider how they participate in the country’s national celebrations. But, as Alwahabi points out, National Day is not necessarily an easy occasion for fashion brands to interpret. National Day is different from Ramadan and Eid, Alwahabi says, where occasion dressing is more clearly defined around the religious holidays.

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It is not an occasion where people typically dress a particular way, which makes it more challenging for fashion brands to translate into a capsule collection or a specific product offering.

“National Day is less about shopping for the occasion and more about the experience and connection people are looking for. Customers want to celebrate, express their pride and share meaningful moments with their families and communities,” says Reda Keddaji, general manager of Tryano, the luxury department store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. Alwahabi’s advice is for brands to rethink their approach.

“Rather than creating another product or collection for every occasion, I think the opportunity lies in finding more meaningful and relevant ways to participate,” he says. Samara Punjabi, CEO of Timeless Group, which owns Palm Angels, Temperley London and Kat Maconie and distributes labels including Off-White, Judith Leiber and Dunhill, believes localization needs to go beyond adapting a global campaign with local colors or messaging.

“The UAE is a significant market for international luxury brands, but understanding its cultural identity goes far beyond commercial opportunities. National Day is deeply personal, and brands need to recognize the emotional connection people have with the country,” she says. In celebration of UAE National Day, customers will be able to personalise their Off-White pieces with UAE-inspired motifs through an exclusive heat-press patch bar.

For Timeless Group, National Day is an opportunity to spotlight existing offerings rather than launch new products. Palm Angels’ Dubai-exclusive capsule and Judith Leiber’s Dubai number plate clutch and bag inspired by the Dubai chocolate and pistachio croissant are available all year, but are being presented as National Day edits. For this year's celebrations, Off-White is developing exclusive artwork featuring Dubai landmarks and cultural references such as karak tea and the falcon.

Customers will also be able to personalize T-shirts through an in-store heat-press experience.

“The biggest opportunity for international brands is to move from simply marketing to the region to actively creating with the region. That is where meaningful cultural connections and long-term brand loyalty are built,” says Punjabi. Palm Angels collaborated with Dubai-based creative community SNS to curate looks featuring pieces from the brand. For Al Gergawi, the distinction between referencing a culture and genuinely involving its community is key.

He points to Birkenstock’s National Day collaboration with his agency last year, which involved Emirati talent across the production, from actors and the director to the set designer and crew.

“It’s not about placing an Emirati face in an advertisement or incorporating cultural references for the sake of relevance. It’s about genuinely investing in the people, creativity and communities that make this region what it is,” he says.

“Birkenstock isn’t simply speaking to the UAE community. It’s creating with them. ” At Tryano, the emphasis is on experience rather than product. Its National Day activation will run from November 27 to December 6, with the main in-store experience on December 1.

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The program will bring Emirati hospitality into the store through a Talli demonstration by an Emirati artisan, an Emirati-inspired Majlis setting and henna painting. Homegrown brands, Keddaji notes, often have a closer connection to local heritage, craftsmanship and identity. International brands can also participate, provided their contribution feels relevant, respectful and authentic. Not every initiative needs to be a public-facing campaign.

Etoile Group, which operates boutiques across seven countries in the region, including brands such as Chanel, Etro, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Tod’s and Aquazzura, says it will send National Day gifts to its UAE national VIP clients across its brands and celebrate employees. While National Day remains an underexplored moment on the UAE cultural calendar for international brands, Al Gergawi believes cultural engagement cannot be confined to a handful of occasions.

“UAE consumers are increasingly discerning. They can tell the difference between a brand that engages with the culture organically and one that appears only for a seasonal campaign. Culture is rooted in values, and those values should not be confined to activations around Emirati Women’s Day, National Day or Ramadan. Brands need a year-round strategy that carries cultural understanding through their communications, identity and commitment to community empowerment,” he says.

Miral Youssef, president of Kering Middle East, Africa and India, says this approach is reflected in the group’s work in the UAE.

“Our relationship with the UAE and its communities goes well beyond National Day. It is built throughout the year, through meaningful collaborations, shared experiences and the people we work with. UAE National Day is an opportunity to celebrate these relationships, rather than create them for the occasion,” she says.weave. She points to collaborations across Kering’s Houses with regional creative talent.

This year, Boucheron hosted “Hug My Land” with Emirati photographer Hussain AlMossawi and homegrown café Inner Child. Pomellato’s “The Art of Iconic Craftsmanship” brought its Iconica collection together with five women designers from the region, including Emirati studio One Third Studio.

In October, Bottega Veneta’s “When Your Own Initials Are Enough” at Keturah Cactus Park in Dubai brought Emirati weaving traditions into dialogue with the house’s Italiantechnique through its collaboration with Irthi, a Sharjah-based organization dedicated to preserving and reinterpreting the UAE’s traditional crafts. Other Kering brands are marking National Day with dedicated activations: Bottega Veneta will welcome guests to its boutiques at Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and Abu Dhabi for artistic experiences led by Emirati artists, while Saint Laurent will draw on the UAE’s tradition of hospitality through intimate in-store activations.

Earlier this year Boucheron collaborated with Hussain AlMossawi, presenting his photography of UAE’s architectural heritage as collectible postcards. Youssef’s advice to brands is to collaborate rather than decorate, giving local creatives, artisans and designers a genuine role; invest in local talent beyond a single celebration; and be present throughout the year.

“Meaningful relationships are built through consistency, mutual respect and a long-term commitment to the community,” she says. As brands begin planning their calendars for 2027, National Day should sit alongside other important moments in the UAE’s cultural calendar, including Emirati Women’s Day and Ramadan, as well as events such as Art Dubai.

The opportunity is to build a calendar that reflects a deeper understanding of the UAE, its people and its cultural landscape, rather than approaching each occasion as a one-off marketing opportunity. As Al Gergawi adds: “When the cultural connection is genuine, the commercial value will often follow naturally. ”