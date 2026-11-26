It’s tempting to hold onto all that delicious food until you can eat through it. But food safety experts want you to rethink that.

No matter how delicious your turkey and stuffing taste, you may want to think twice about digging into your Thanksgiving leftovers a week from now.

The longer food sits in your refrigerator, the higher the risk that it could make you sick. And the number of days experts say leftovers are safe to eat is probably shorter than you think. Most leftovers should be eaten within three to four days, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

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“For this year’s Thanksgiving meals, this means that Monday, November 30, is the last day to safely consume refrigerated leftovers from Thursday,” said Darin Detwiler, a food safety expert and professor emeritus at Northeastern University’s College of Professional Studies. “If you anticipate wanting to enjoy them beyond Monday, freeze them.