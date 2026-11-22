Fitbit longevity is threefold. You'll need to consider the fitness tracker's durability, battery life, and how long it will receive software support.

. It's meant to be used 24/7, and its subject to conditions that would wreck many other products, from accidental knocks and scrapes to heavy deadlift sessions.

As gadgets go, there are few things worse than discovering you're out a few hundred dollars because your tracker wasn't sufficiently sweatproof. There's more to longevity than durability, though. There's also battery health, not to mention software support, since a tracker is useless if you can't sync and browse its data. At some point, end of support is virtually guaranteed — it's just a question of whether that will be before or after you're ready to move on.to last?

Also read Google Fitbit Air vs Competitors: Garmin, Whoop, Luna, and RingConn Comparison

While we obviously can't say for certain, info from Google, third parties and my own personal experience with wearables may be helpful. Let's return to durability for a moment. Most impacts are only going to do cosmetic damage, as long as you don't destroy the screen or button, so the greater concern is water resistance.

A product like the Edge has an IP68 rating, meaning it can be submerged and keep running, but that's only for as long as its liquid protection seals hold up. Over time, the seals on any device are bound to degrade, especially with repeated exposure to moisture. It's just a question of how quickly.

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While a person who only wears their Fitbit for walking might never run into trouble, someone who swims daily might encounter a sudden breakdown a few years down the road. Sweat killed three generations of my Beats earbuds, despite their supposed IPX4 sweat and water resistance. As for battery health, all lithium ion batteries have a finite number of 0 to 100 percent charge cycles.

In wearables, this is typically about 300, so charging a device roughly once per week could in theory get you over five years of runtime. That's not the whole picture, however. Apart from variable cycle counts, your device's health can be prolonged if you rarely let your battery go dead, but its lifespan can also be harmed by the issue of practical capacity.

Before you hit that 300 mark, various chemical factors will probably reduce capacity to the point you no longer consider a Fitbit usable. Most people don't want to charge a wearable multiple times per day. Also, while the Edge has a replaceable battery, it's the exception to the rule. There's no choice but to dispose of most Fitbits once they cross this threshold.for at least two years after a Fitbit product is no longer on sale.

If you buy one of the company's current models, updates are going to last through 2028 and probably beyond, depending on when Google refreshes its hardware. The Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 will presumably be first on the chopping block, since they launched in 2022. Note that security updates aren't the same thing as active feature support.

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Companies like Google tend to prioritize the newest hardware, both to encourage you to spend money, and because older products can only keep up with feature changes for so long. For example,features like irregular rhythm notifications only work with a narrow range of Fitbits, despite some unsupported models having heart rate sensors too.

Meanwhile, the original Fitbit app has beenYou may eventually find features so basic or broken that you end up buying a new device regardless of damage, battery health or security vulnerabilities. Realistically, I wouldn't count on owning a new Fitbit for any more than five years, but I hope I'm proven wrong.