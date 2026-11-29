As a general guideline, public health officials recommend eating or freezing leftovers within three to four days.

Follow ABC7 on Google The joyful indulgence of a holiday meal doesn't necessarily end when everybody gets up from the table -- it's a time-honored tradition to dig back into your leftovers in the days following a big holiday or even to give them new life as sandwiches or casseroles.

Leftovers, though, don't last forever, and it's important to practice good food safety habits to prevent the spread of food borne illnesses. As a general guideline, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services recommendsStoring Thanksgiving leftovers After your big holiday meal, refrigerate your leftovers within two hours to prevent spoilage.

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Any perishable food left at room temperature for: "Leftovers should be placed in the refrigerator or freezer as soon as possible, even if they still have steam or heat coming off of them.