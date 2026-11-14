How long could the nationwide ground stop from the Federal Aviation Administration last?

While updates are continuing to unfold as an investigation into what exactly led to the ground stop was ongoing, one thing was clear. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin says the FAA groundstop is due to a “telecomunications issue” and that “everyone is safe.

”was ongoing, one thing was clear: even if the ground stop is lifted Friday, the effects will likely linger much longer.

Also read FAA issues nationwide ground stop, affecting Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports

"If it lasts too much longer you'll see crews start to time out. Could create days of recovery," said American Airlines pilot and former pilot union president Dennis Tajer. Air traffic control transmissions indicated another update was expected around 10:30 p.m. CT, though it was not clear if the issues could continue until that time. Some passengers set to fly out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport were told their flights were on hold"until further notice.

" Travelers just passing through security learned about the ground stop when they gazed up at screens that showed flight delays across the board. Some called friends or family members, debating whether to stay the night in Chicago or find another way to their destinations. United Airlines said while domestic flights will not depart, “international departures are being managed on a case-by-case basis by the FAA.

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”“It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this nationwide ground stop,” the airline said. Delta said it was"focused on taking care of our customers" but that no flights were departing amid the ground stop.

"Safety remains our priority which includes flights already enroute and those we intend to dispatch tonight," the airline said. "Customers should monitor their flight status on the Delta app orfor the latest information. We have a travel waiver in place allowing customers with flexible travel plans to change their flight at no extra cost. Our goal is to safely resume departures when possible.

We thank our customers for their understanding and our people for managing through the issue.

" A source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News that Reagan National Airport was at capacity Friday afternoon and Chicago's O’Hare was nearing capacity, which could lead to flight diversions for travelers already in the air.when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

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"We were wanting to assure all the American people this isn't a safety to the American people or another 9/11," U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said Friday. "I think that's what a lot of people are trying to make the comparison to, and that's not the case. " "It's just a telecommunication outage as of right now," Mullin said. "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves anytime something like this happens.

"Mullin said the immediate priority was ensuring that planes still in the air would be landing safely, but that there was no clear information on how long the stoppage might last. "Everybody's safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they're flying or anything like that," he said. Moments before the nationwide alert, both major airports in Chicago were listed under a ground stop due to an"equipment outage.

" It was not immediately clear if that outage was related to the ground stop.