How Lethal Weapon 4 Propelled Jet Li to Global Stardom

An in-depth look at Jet Li's pivotal role as Wah Sing Ku in Lethal Weapon 4, examining how the film served as his Hollywood breakthrough and reshaped the action genre by bridging Eastern and Western cinema.

June 16, 2026 - Jet Li 's journey to Hollywood stardom is a testament to perseverance and raw talent. Even before he conquered Western cinema, he was already an action icon across Asia.

His career began unexpectedly young; after a short-lived competitive wushu career, he stepped into the lead role of "Shaolin Temple" in 1982, not yet twenty. The film was a massive hit, but it was his role in the 1991 blockbuster "Once Upon a Time in China" and its sequels that truly cemented his domestic superstardom.

He further solidified his reputation with performances in films like the Bruce Lee homage "Fist of Legend," showcasing a blend of technical martial arts mastery and charismatic screen presence that set him apart. For over a decade, American studios seemed unsure how to integrate the Asian star into their mainstream films. That changed with his casting in the fourth installment of the beloved "Lethal Weapon" franchise in 1998.

By that point, the series had long been a cornerstone of the buddy-cop genre, though its commercial and critical peak had arguably passed. Still, "Lethal Weapon 4" represented a significant cultural bridge, and Jet Li's role as the antagonist Wah Sing Ku was nothing short of electrifying. He portrayed a cunning Triad negotiator, a man of menace and meticulous style, complete with traditional Chinese garments and a sleek ponytail.

His character served as the central threat, orchestrating a complex smuggling operation and a prison break for high-ranking Triad members, all while engaging in spectacular hand-to-hand combat that left a lasting impression. The film's plot placed detectives Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) against this new, formidable foe, and the action sequences were decisively elevated by Li's involvement.

While the sequel may not have reached the heights of the original films for some critics and audiences, Li's performance was universally acclaimed as its greatest asset. He brought a fresh, intense energy that rejuvenated the series' formula. Commercially, the movie earned $285 million worldwide against a $140 million budget, a solid return. For Li personally, it was the definitive breakthrough.

The exposure granted him a direct path to a prolific Hollywood career, leading to leading roles in solo action vehicles like "Romeo Must Die," "Kiss of the Dragon," and "The One," ultimately transforming him from an Asian superstar into a globally recognized action legend. His impact on the genre remains profound, bridging Eastern and Western cinematic traditions with unparalleled skill





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