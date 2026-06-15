How legendary producer Jon Peters cashed in $50M on SpaceX’s record IPO — and has more huge paydays coming

After its record-setting debut on the stock market on Friday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has made a number of wealthy Hollywood figures even richer.

After its record-setting debut on the stock market on Friday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has made a number of wealthy Hollywood figures even richer. Legendary producer Jon Peters is one of those industryites who got in very early on the action and now is sitting on a big chunk of the stock.

“We invested in SpaceX about $8 million like 10 years ago at around $30 a share,” Peters told Page Six Hollywood on Friday morning. By the time of Wall Street’s closing bell on Friday, SPCX was trading at $161.20 a share. So when did the hairdresser-turned-Hollywood mogul get so savvy with stock picking?

Producer Jon Peters attends the 12th Annual Environmental Media Awards at the Ebell of Los Angeles on November 20, 2002 in Los Angeles.

“When Peter and I split up, I had a lot of cash, and I saw the movie business was so full of mean people, and that’s when I started looking at all this,” Peters says of his former producing partner with whom he ran Sony Pictures from 1989 to 1991. “And that’s when I got in on Nvidia, which is my biggest holding. We got it on Nvidia 25-30 years ago.

I put $200 million that I had made and saved in all these things. And we still Nvidia today. ” That proved to be fortuitous for Peters. Nvidia shares were priced at $12 at the time of its IPO in 1999.

It now trades at $205.19 a share. Some, like Peters, got in even earlier than the IPO. Nvidia raised early venture capital from institutional investors like Sequoia Capital, which also was a winner in the SpaceX sweepstakes. It turns out Peters’ stock portfolio might be as noteworthy as his love life, which has included four marriages plus high-profile relationships with Pamela Anderson and Barbra Streisand.

The “Batman” producer also took early positions on Anthropic and OpenAI, both poised to go public with IPOs in the coming months. He also has a position in Musk’s Neuralink, which does not have a planned IPO. But after SpaceX’s offering, it seems headed in that direction.

His investments in Hollywood proper are limited beyond what he revealed in 2025 as a more than $400 million stake in Paramount Skydance, long before its Warner Bros. merger was approved by the DOJ, and mostly because he liked how much the studio is embracing AI. Getty Images In fact, the whole Peters family has been bullish on tech and AI companies for some time.

Caleigh Peters, his daughter with producer Christine Peters, started the AI company Koobrik with husband Orlando Wood. The company has evolved beyond a “platform for screenplay coverage and management” to now helping “creative businesses modernize their technology, strengthen collaboration, and streamline production workflows. ” Naturally, Koobrik’s clients include big Hollywood players like Warner Bros. , says Peters, whose last producing credit was the studio’s 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born.

” AP Photo/Matt Rourke We previously reported that some of Hollywood’s other big winners in the SpaceX stock IPO included K5 Global’s Michael Kives, WME and TKO’s Ari Emanuel, “Survivor” whiz Mark Burnett and CAA’s Bryan Lourd. Producer Jon Peters attends the 12th Annual Environmental Media Awards at the Ebell of Los Angeles on November 20, 2002 in Los Angeles.

Movie producer Jon Peters poses for a portrait at his home on April 24, 2007 in Beverly Hills. Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.





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