How Kylo Ren Became Supreme Leader: Star Wars: Legacy of Vader Explores the Truth

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader delves into the immediate aftermath of Supreme Leader Snoke's death and Kylo Ren's rise to power. The comic explores how Kylo maintained his lie about Snoke's demise and how his leadership style ultimately pushed General Hux towards becoming a Resistance spy.

Even though the events of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy take place in a very short amount of time, there are gaps between movies that are left up to other mediums, including comics, to fill. One of those vital untold stories concerns how Kylo Ren transitioned from Snoke 's enforcer to the Supreme Leader of the entire First Order, something the franchise is finally ready to reveal.

In Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #1 – written by Charles Soule, with art by Luke Ross – Kylo Ren returns to his Star Destroyer, The Finalizer, after his duel with Rey in The Last Jedi. He stakes his claim to the throne of the First Order by pulling both halves of a severed Snoke from two different boxes and throwing Snoke's two parts into space. Kylo blames Snoke's death on the Resistance, claiming Rey killed their former Supreme Leader, though Star Wars fans know what really happened. After The Last Jedi, the question arose of how long Kylo Ren can realistically conceal the real reason for Supreme Leader Snoke's death. There doesn't seem to be anyone questioning him by the time of The Rise of Skywalker, but that could either mean the secret didn't get out, or that it did, but Kylo forced the First Order to follow him anyway from his new position of power. With Charles Soule's new Legacy of Vader comic, fans now know about the immediate aftermath of Snoke's death, with Ren's lie becoming one of the central tensions of the miniseries. Star Wars: Legacy of Vader follows Kylo Ren on a mission to learn about Darth Vader’s past - and how he became so powerful in Star Wars lore. When looking at the facts, everyone who saw Snoke being killed is dead themselves, and Snoke's ship, The Supremacy, was destroyed, so there is no security footage. Even if there was, it was Rey's lightsaber that killed Snoke, so there would be no reason to assume Kylo Red committed the murder anyway. And the biggest piece of evidence, there is never any mention of Kylo killing Snoke in The Rise of Skywalker, so it's most likely that no one ever found out. However, the fact that Kylo kept this lie throughout his leadership really says a lot about his character. The way Kylo Ren made his announcement of himself becoming the supreme leader says a lot about who he is as a character, and what kind of leader he will be as Legacy of Vader continues. Kylo Ren took both of Snoke's halves and tossed them out into space, to represent letting the past die, while accepting something new. For something as big a deal as this, and a show of this magnitude, doing it in front of stormtroopers on his own star destroyer seems a little small-scale. It just goes to show how new Kylo is at all this. Not only does Kylo Ren seem like he's rushing through becoming a leader as soon as possible, he also doesn't know what he wants as a leader. Kylo's first act as Supreme Leader is to ask General Hux how Snoke ran the military side of the First Order. When Hux reminds him that Snoke is dead and Kylo can do whatever he wants, Kylo's first request is for Hux to build him a throne. Kylo Ren has a huge ego, and he's only focused on himself, he's not ready to lead the First Order. Fans' Perspective On Kylo Ren As Supreme Leader Is About To Be Turning Upside Down. New Details Have Come To Light After Kylo Ren's request for Hux to build him a throne, Hux becomes furious when Kylo says to get it right the first time. Hux had the opportunity to kill Kylo after Snoke's death, but instead, Kylo claimed the throne to the First Order. Hux and Kylo have always been rivals, and Kylo likes to throw his privilege around, since he is the grandson of Darth Vader. With Kylo's new power, now he gets to push Hux around even more, and that leadership style most likely has a hand in turning Hux into a Resistance spy. Showing how Kylo claimed the throne to the First Order is the first of many answers to questions Star Wars fans have been asking. Hux is not the only character that needs development towards the light side. In The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren turns to the light side, so Legacy of Vader needs to push Kylo in that direction, and Charles Soule is the perfect writer to do it. Already, Soule has demonstrated how well he knows the character, as he shows Kylo's huge ego and privileged attitud





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STAR WARS KYLO REN SNOKE LEGACY OF VADER CHARLES SOULE FIRST ORDER GENERAL HUX RISE OF SKYWALKER COMICS NEW DETAILS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader - A Deep Dive into Kylo Ren's Inner TurmoilExplore the tumultuous journey of Kylo Ren following the death of Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: Legacy of Vader. This comic series delves into his struggles with his identity, his past, and his future as he seeks to forge his own path.

Read more »

Kylo Ren Seeks to Destroy His Past to Become True PowerIn the aftermath of Snoke's death, Kylo Ren grapples with his legacy as he seeks to become a more powerful Supreme Leader. Haunted by visions of the past and yearning for freedom, he confronts his grandfather's legacy and seeks to destroy all remnants of his former self.

Read more »

Kylo Ren Wields His Wrath: 'Star Wars' Prepares for a New EraSupreme Leader Kylo Ren, grappling with the ghosts of his past, seeks to carve his own path in the 'Star Wars' universe. Fueled by visions of Darth Vader and haunted by his own actions, Ren embarks on a journey of destruction, determined to eradicate the remnants of his legacy and forge a new order.

Read more »

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader Reveals Kylo Ren's Struggle to Let Go of the PastThe new Star Wars: Legacy of Vader comic book series explores Kylo Ren's inner conflict as he grapples with the legacy of his past. Despite his words to Rey in The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren finds himself drawn back to Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar, seeking to destroy everything connected to his family history. However, he encounters Vaneé, a loyal servant of Vader who reveals a different path: embracing the past rather than rejecting it.

Read more »

In His New Comic, Kylo Ren Still Wants More Past to KillBen Solo's new Marvel series, Legacy of Vader, highlights what divides the man that became Kylo Ren from the man that became Darth Vader—and what will ultimately unite them.

Read more »

Star Wars Finally Answers a Major Kylo Ren QuestionKylo Ren travels to Tatooine to learn more about his legendary grandfather, Darth Vader, guided by Vanee, a former Imperial servant. The comic explores Vader's past on Tatooine, including his experiences as a slave, his first encounters with the Dark Side, and his relationships with key figures like Watto and Padme.

Read more »